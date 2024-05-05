Sterling baseball splits doubleheader with Geneseo: Saturday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Sterling 4-7, Geneseo 6-2: At Geneseo, the Golden Warriors scored five runs in the second inning and two in the third of Game 2 to gain a split of the doubleheader. Winning pitcher Bryce Hartman struck out two and allowed two runs on five hits, and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs at the plate. Lincoln Davis was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

In the first game, Garrett Polson was 2 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI and Mason Smithee had two RBIs for Sterling.

Forreston 5-7, Milledgeville 1-3: At Milledgeville, Carson Akins homered and scored two runs, Brendan Greenfield was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Daniel Koehl was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for the Cardinals in Game 1. Bryson Wiersema was 2 for 3 and drove in Milledgeville’s lone run.

In the second game, Alec Schoonhoven was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs and Akins was 2 for 4 with two doubles and a run scored for Forreston, who rallied with four in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Kendall Erdmann threw three innings of shutout relief. Connor Nye was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Milledgeville.

Warren/Stockton 17, Polo 4: Nolan Hahn was 3 for 3 with a double, run scored and an RBI for Polo.

River Ridge/Scales Mound 5, Ashton-Franklin Center 3: At River Ridge/Scales Mound, River Ridge/Scales Mound scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth and went on to the win. Brock Lehman homered and drove in two runs and losing pitcher Aaron Lester scored two runs for A-FC.

Softball

Oregon 13, Hall 1: At Spring Valley, Ella Dannhorn, Olivia Paul and Gracen Pitts each had three RBIs and winning pitcher Brooke Halverson struck out four over five innings for the Hawks.

Girls soccer

Oregon 8, Rochelle 1: Deborah Schmid had three goals and two assists, Anna Stender two goals and three assists and Sarah Eckardt two goals and an assist for the Hawks. Mili Zavala had seven saves in goal.

Boys tennis

Sterling 14, East Moline United Township 5, Rock Island 3, Moline 11, Geneseo 8, Galesburg 7: At No. 1 singles, Sterling’s Brecken Peterson beat East Moline’s Mahmoud Yahya 6-0, 6-0, Geneseo’s Sam Mosbarger beat Sterling’s Gavin Staats 6-0, 6-0, Sterling’s Peterson beat Rock Island’s Nathaniel Crus-Oliveros 6-0, 6-0, Sterling’s Peterson beat Mosbarger 6-1, 6-0, Staats beat Galesburg’s Blake Caulkins 6-3, 6-2 and Staats beat Moline’s Lakshya Damade 6-2, 6-4.

At No. 2 singles, Sterling’s Nathan Guerrero beat Geneseo’s Joe Versluis 6-3, 7-6, Sterling’s Servando Diaz beat Galesburg’s Travis Cole 6-1, 6-0, Guerrero beat East Moline’s Matthew Fedele 6-1, 6-4, Galesburg’s Keaton Empey beat Diaz 6-4, 6-1, Empey beat Guerrero 6-1, 6-0 and Diaz beat Fedele 6-1, 6-3.