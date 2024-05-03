Morrison’s Bella Duncan strikes out 14 in win over Rockridge: Thursday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Softball

Morrison 6, Rockridge 1: At Taylor Ridge, Bella Duncan struck out 14 in a one-hitter, and Ava Duncan homered for the Fillies (14-7, 7-3 Three Rivers West). Morrison scored four runs in the third inning and two in the seventh to secure the win. Jordan Eads was 3 for 4, and Allie Anderson was 2 for 4.

Newman 10, Princeton 9: At Princeton, Newman scored four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to rally for the win. Brenleigh Cook and Jessalin Johns homered, Cook also doubling and driving in three, and Madison Duhon was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Rock Falls 14, Genoa-Kingston 3: At Genoa, the Rockets (11-13) scored five runs in the first inning and seven in the third in a five-inning win. Jeslyn Krueger was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Olivia Osborne 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, and Ari Reyna 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.

Dixon 13, Ashton-Franklin Center 0: At Ashton-Franklin Center, Bailey Tegeler was 2 for 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBIs, Kiley Gaither was 2 for 4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI, and Abby Hicks was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for the Duchesses (8-13).

Polo 17, Forreston 5 (6 innings): At Forreston, Sydnei Rahn went 5 for 5 with five singles and an RBI, Cheyenna Wilkins had a single, two doubles and two RBIs, Alissa Marschang two singles and two RBIs and Karlea Frey two doubles and an RBI for Polo. Camrynn Jones struck out four and allowed zero earned runs on three hits in relief.

Orangeville/Aquin 3, Pearl City 2: At Orangeville/Aquin, Kylie Campbell and Kendra Kuhlemeier each had two hits for Pearl City.

North Boone 12, Oregon 0: At North Boone, the Hawks were limited to one hit.

Baseball

Oregon 10, Rock Falls 6: At Rock Falls, the visiting Hawks scored four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one in the seventh to pull away to the win. Jack Washburn homered, scored two runs and drove in a run, Keaton Salsbury was 2 for 4 with two runs scored and Kade Girton 2 for 5 with two RBIs for Oregon. Austin Castaneda was 3 for 5 with two doubles and two RBIs, and Cadon Schulz was 2 for 3 for Rock Falls.

Forreston 20, Polo 0: At Forreston, the Cardinals scored eight runs in the second inning and 10 in the third for a run-rule win. Carson Akins was 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple, three runs scored and three RBIs, Daniel Koehl 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and five RBIs and Brendan Greenfield 2 for 2 with a double, four runs scored and an RBI for Forreston (16-7).

Fulton 21, West Carroll 1: At Fulton, the Steamers scored 10 runs in the first inning, seven in the second and four in the third in a 22-hit attack. Braeden Brennan 4 for 4 with a double, four runs scored and three RBIs.

Amboy 4, Ashton-Franklin Center 3: At Ashton-Franklin Center, the visiting Clippers scored two runs in the third and two in the fourth to secure the win. Eddie Jones homered and drove in two runs, Quinn Leffelman was 2 for 3 with an RBI and Rylan McNinch threw 3⅓ innings of shutout relief, striking out two and allowing two hits.

Logan O’Brien was 2 for 3 with an RBI for A-FC.

Byron 10, Dixon 0: At Byron, Byron’s Braylon Kilduff pitched a two-hitter with five strikeouts and the Tigers scored seven runs in the second and took advantage of six Dixon errors. Aiden Wiseman and Brady Lawrence had hits for Dixon (15-5, 11-3).

Riverdale 6, Erie-Prophetstown 3: At Erie, the visiting Rams scored three runs in the top of the seventh to get the win. Dawson Peterson squeezed in a run, and Maddox McWilliams tripled in two more. McWilliams was 3 for 4 with a run scored.

Rockridge 5, Morrison 4: At Taylor Ridge, Rockridge scored three in the bottom of the seventh after Morrison had scored two in the top half. Carson White was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and Koltin Swaim scored two runs for Morrison.