Morrison Fire Department pancake breakfast is May 19

MORRISON — The Morrison Fire Department will host its annual pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at the fire station, 206 W. Main St., Morrison.

The menu will include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage links, orange juice, milk and coffee for a donation. All proceeds will go toward the Morrison Fire Department to provide and maintain proper equipment and tools to perform the services they provide the community and surrounding countryside of Morrison.

A main focus of this year’s fundraising will be going toward the purchase of a new fire engine, which has been ordered. In recent years funds raised have gone for necessities like grain bin rescue equipment, which aids in rescuing a victim who has been trapped inside an enclosed grain bin. Other equipment needed to be upgraded include extrication tools, which are used to quickly remove trapped occupants of vehicles involved in motor vehicle collisions.

The Morrison Fire Department is a not-for-profit organization that provides fire protection and various emergency services for Morrison and surrounding areas.

For more information, contact Firefighter Emmit Shepard at 815-772-2218 or emit.l.shepard@gmail.com .