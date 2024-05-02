Newman, Sterling baseball both record shutout victories: Wednesday’s Sauk Valley Roundup

Baseball

Sterling 4, Mendota 0: At Mendota on Wednesday, the visiting Golden Warriors (7-12-1) broke a scoreless tie with two runs in the top of the fifth inning and rode a complete game, three-hit shutout courtesy of Drew Nettleton (7 IP, 0 R, 10 K) to beat their old NCIC rivals.

Garrett Polson had two singles, while Miles Nawrocki, Bryce Hartman and Braden Birdsley added a hit and an RBI apiece to lead the Sterling attack.

Newman 10, West Carroll 0 (5 inn.): At Sterling, the host Comets (17-4-1 overall) used an eight-run third inning to break open a scoreless game on their way to their 17th win of the season.

Chase Decker singled, homered and drove home three for Newman. Drake Cole also provided three RBIs, with Garet Wolfe and Liam Nicklaus each tallying two hits and one run batted in.

Joe Oswalt (4 IP, 0 R, 10 K) and Daniel Kelly (1 IP, 0 R, 2 K) combined on the no-hit shutout.

Fulton 6, River Ridge 3: At Fulton, the host Steamers rode the pitching of AJ Boardman (win, 6 IP, 2 ER, 9 K) and James Crimmins (save, 1 IP, 0 R, 1 K) to record the win.

In support, Mason Kuebel singled, doubled and drove home two runs; Caden Wilkin provided three singles and an RBI and Boardman and Chase Dykstra added a hit and RBI each.

Softball

Oregon 9, Byron 4: Led by three hits from Ella Dannhorn and three runs batted in by Gracen Pitts, Oregon notched the triumph.

Brooke Halverson (4 IP, 1 R) pitched the win with Alexi Czochara (3 IP, 5 K) notching the save. Olivia Paul added two hits for the Hawks (14-9).

Fulton 15, Warren/Stockton 1 (5 inn.): At Fulton, the host Steamers (21-5) rolled to the victory with home runs coming courtesy of Brooklyn Brennan (single, homer, five RBIs) and Madyson Luskey (single, solo homer). Zoe Kunau scored three runs and drove three in, while Kylie Smither scored thrice. Kira Wilson and Resse Germann each added a hit and an RBI in support of winning pitcher Addison Hartman (5 IP, 0 ER, 7 K), who had a no-hitter.

Dakota 11, Pearl City 0 (5 inn.): A seven-run third inning spearheaded the Dakota (17-2) victory in support of winning pitcher Hannah Simmer (5 IP, 0 R, 11 K).

Ava Sutherland provided a two-run triple during the decisive inning on her way to a three-RBI day, with Bella Keyes following with a two-RBI single.

Amboy 6, Ashton-Franklin Center 2: At Ashton, the visiting Clippers (10-7) saw Alyvia Whelchel (5 2/3 IP, 2 ER, 9 K) earn the win, relieved by Ellie Mclaughlin (1 1/3 IP, 0 R, 2 K) for the team’s 10th win of the spring.

Mclaughlin also provided three hits and a pair of runs batted in with Kiera Karlson singling twice, tripling and driving home one. Addison Shaw singled and doubled in the triumph.

Newman 13, West Carroll 3 (6 inn.): At Sterling, the host Comets recorded the 10-run-rule triumph.

Girls soccer

Oregon 7, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: The visiting Hawks (15-1-0) rolled to another victory, led by a two-goal, two-assist performance by Mya Englekes and a pair of goals from Anna Stender.

Deborah Schmid added one goal and an assist, Kenna Wubbena tallied a goal and two assists, and Sarah Eckardt scored a goal. Mili Zavala recorded three saves.