Woodlawn Arts Academy hosts auditions for Theatre in the Park

STERLING — Auditions are now open for this summer’s Theatre in the Park production of “Little Women: The Broadway Musical.”

Ages 16 and up can register for auditions at bit.ly/WoodlawnLittleWomen. Video auditions will be accepted through the date of in-person auditions, which is Tuesday, May 21. Both male and female roles are available. Questions can be emailed to Ellen Johnson, director, at ejohnson2@sps5.org.

Rehearsals will be on the outdoor stage in Hoover Park behind Woodlawn Arts Academy. A rehearsal schedule will be determined based on the availability of cast members, and will begin May 27. Performances are at 7 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, July 11-13. Theatre in the Park, presented by Savant Wealth, is a production of the Sauk Valley Theatre Alliance: Centennial Auditorium, Sauk Valley Community College and Woodlawn Arts Academy.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the academy office or on the website at www.woodlawnartsacademy.com.