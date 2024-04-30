Woodlawn spring music recitals set for May 20, 21 and 30

STERLING — Woodlawn Arts Academy music students will perform in three recitals in late May.

Vocal music students of Mardi Huffstutler will perform at 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at Woodlawn Arts Academy. The piano students of Nadine Appel and Clea Arbogast will perform at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Sterling.

The guitar and ukulele students of James Miller will perform at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 30, at Woodlawn Arts Academy. Each recital will feature a different group of students. All are free to attend, but donations are welcome.

Woodlawn’s private music lesson program runs year-round and is open to children and adults. Ages and tuition vary per instructor. Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Call 815-626-4278 or stop in the Woodlawn office to register or apply for financial assistance.

Woodlawn Arts Academy is an agency of United Way of Whiteside and Lee counties, and financial assistance is available to those who qualify. Details on the academy’s programming and financial assistance applications are available in the academy office or on the website at www.woodlawnartsacademy.com. The academy’s programs are partially funded by grants from the Illinois Arts Council Agency and The Chicago Community Foundation.