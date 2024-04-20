Jungerman honored at Newman High School

STERLING – Ana Jungerman, a senior at Newman Central Catholic High School, has been chosen as a student of the month.

She is a senior and the daughter of Clint and Jane Jungerman. She has four siblings, Clay, Sam, Luke and George.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find my CEO class through WACC most engaging. Every class day is different, whether that be a speaker, a tour, networking or learning about how to run a business. We are constantly learning something new, and there is never a dull moment. CEO is perfect for anyone – even those not planning to pursue a career in business. I love getting to experience school in a setting different than the classroom.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After high school, I plan on going to Iowa State University to major in human development and family studies. After college, I am not sure as to what I will be going into careerwise, but I am excited for all of the opportunities my major will bring me.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My favorite extracurricular activity is dancing. I have been dancing since I was 3 years old and now, being 18, it has become one of the main focuses in my life. I have a deep passion for all things dance and hope to continue that throughout college and the rest of my life. I love competing and using dance as an outlet in my life.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: I have a lot of good memories at Newman, so it is hard to pick just one. I would say my most memorable or favorites are my football/cheer senior night (kicking in my first football game), getting homecoming queen or my senior Kairos as a leader.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to graduate college, eventually open up my own dance studio and have my own business, start a family and be a mom. I have a lot of goals for my future that I hope to reach. My parents have always taught me to reach for the stars and never give up on my dreams, and that is the mindset I always strive to have.