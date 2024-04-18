Reagan Middle School Student Council donates to drone soccer team

DIXON — The Reagan Middle School Student Council has contributed $2,500 to support the Dixon Public Schools’ drone soccer team. This donation was made possible through the fundraising efforts of student council members, who organized various events, including dances, throughout the year.

Despite being a recent addition to both the middle and high school, the drone soccer team has already showcased its talent by securing a spot in the nationals. With the competition set to take place in Springfield, Virginia, the donated funds will assist the team with essential travel expenses.

For those interested in contributing, donations can be sent to Reagan Middle School in Dixon. Please reach out to Nick Haws or Charlie Bishop at Reagan Middle School at 815-253-4966 with any questions.