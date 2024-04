MORRISON — Simply Inspired by Brenda will host a Paint and Praise Fundraiser from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St. in Morrison.

The group will be painting an abstract design and adding prayers and inspirational quotes on top. Come early to see the stencils provided for your use.

Cost is $45 and includes brunch. A portion of the proceeds go to support the CRAVE Kids Youth Group camp scholarship fund.

To sign up, go to simplyinspiredbybrenda.com.