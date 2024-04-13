April 13, 2024
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 29-April 5

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Sauk Valley property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

John Edward Schleuning and Anne L. Balk to Brandon M. Bush, 15340 Ebson Road, Fulton, $95,000.

Gary L. Handel to Ryan Eissens Construction Inc., one parcel on Third Avenue, Fulton, $20,000.

Charlie Davis and Pat Phillips to Larissa Blum, 902 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $78,000.

Heather A. Bledsoe, Mary E. Swain and Martha A. Moulton Trust to Got Realty LLC, 402 W. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Brian J. and Victoria Constantine to Gallardo Construction Co., 7630 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $252,000.

Barrick J. and Alison M. Tormohlen to Michelle L. Campbell, 1505 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $185,000.

Frank J. and Linda C. Murphy to David Winchell, 1505 17th Ave., Sterling, $10,000.

Richard T. and Angela K. Lance to Michael and Claraline Keller, 1691 Hoover Road, Deer Grove, $85,000.

FNB Exchange LLC to Barbara L. Kophamer, 621 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $$0.

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to FNB Exchange LLC, 621 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $225,000.

Robert E. and Kimberly R.L. Belonga to Carol Wiersema, 1315 10th St., Fulton, $145,500.

Hauck Homes Inc. to Steve Jimenez Zenteno and Wendy Valarezo Cortez, 702 11th Ave., Sterling, $250,000.

Michael R. and Becky S. Echebarria to Dean A. and Tracy M. Ahlers Trust No. 1, 2227 River View Drive, Rock Falls, $600,000.

Trinidad Torres to Timothy E. Hendricks, one parcel on Freeport Road, Sterling, $32,500.

Terry Popoccia to Properties 815 LLC, 208 E. Eighth St., Sterling, $60,000.

Paul F. Kane to Kenneth W., Jon R. and Martha J. Kophamer, one parcel on Blue Goose Road, Sterling, $368,000.

Robert W. and Lisa A. Klomann to Nancy Mayoral, 1511 Wike Drive, Rock Falls, $54,900.

Aaron and Jennifer L. Brannon to Joe Don V. Hunter, 1514 Locust St., Sterling, $295,000.

Howard and Gathe Thicksten Trust to D&R Investments Inc., 1314 Avenue A, 614 Sixth Ave., 512 Fifth Ave., 510 Eighth Ave., 509 W. 20th St. and 205 W. 12th St., all in Rock Falls, $140,000.

Reiling Family Limited Partnership and Arlan L. and Linda K. Reiling Trust, Ronald A. Reiling, trustee, to Saddle Club Farms Corp., one parcel in Erie Township, $798,420.

Mathew C. and Sarah Mathew to Richard K. Wood, one parcel on Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, $21,000.

David L. and Mary Cady to Trevor Hadaway, 306 E. Third St., Tampico, $85,000.

Alva Martinez and Pamela Villanueva to Cheri Lynn Jackson and Brenda Lea Dieken, 208 16th Ave., Sterling, $69,000.

Edith C. Greenfield to ASM Property Solutions LLC, 203 N. Main St., Coleta, $50,000.

Quit claim deeds

Antonio Flores to Olga M. Carreno and Oralia Jiminez Nunez, one parcel in Sterling Township, $3,000.

Brenda K. Plumb to Warren D., Tonya M., Thomas L. and Virgil P. Swinbank, 101 N. Grape St., Morrison, $0.

Community State Bank to Federal National Mortgage, 1203 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Deed

Thomas L. Ebenezer Estate to Jose M. Diaz and Nora A. Rodriguez, 30368 Prairie St., Rock Falls, $103,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Judy Webb, also Judith L., to Deann A. Bonnewell and Jodi E. Loomis, 2144 Swarts Road, Dixon, $0.

Kyle Boltz to Ryan Bean, 324 Wixom Pit, Earlville, $165,000.

Arron J. Atkinson and Sabrina Imundo to Jacalyn K. and Frank C. Hiatt III, 604 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $218,000.

Barbara A. Harrison to Joshua L. and Rachel C. Miller, 43 S. East Ave., Amboy, $275,000.

Brook M. Wade to Drew A. Macrunnels, 725 Institute Blvd, Dixon, $121,000.

Sugar Creek Farm Inc. to Loren W. and Lisa K. Wolf Trust, Loren W. and Lisa K. Wolf, trustees, 1933 Mound Hill Road, Dixon, $0.

Giselle Pace to Darrell and Donald Pierce, 534 Grummon St., Paw Paw, $8,000.

Frederick A. Carbaugh to Edwin R. Infante Leon, 107 Miller St., Steward, $277,000.

David and Nicole Scanlan to David Joseph and Kristina Ann Bohman, block 1, lot 30, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,500.

Ronald R. Krusinski and Jenny Rebecca Wilson to Patricia A. Lantgen and Margaret E. Briguglio, block 24, lot 3, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $9,000.

Johnny Aguirre to Jesus Roman Jr. and Karla Lopez, block 4, lot 175, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,500.

Michael Pellegrino to James Patrick McGann, block 8, lot 97, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $28,000.

Ronald E. Wittenauer to Sue E. Meinders, 1844 Center St., Lee Center, $130,000.

Timothy Hamlink to Robert A. and Luz Berrier, 47 N. Metcalf Ave., Amboy, $150,000.

Dean E. and Joan E. Rhodes to Ruben Munoz and Marcela Ruiz Espinoza, 314 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $174,000.

Thomas A. and Lindsay J. Daniels to Michael and Marie Vogt, 132 Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $109,900.

Michael and Tammy Doughty to Jakob R. and Magdaline M. Egert, 1746 Mound Hill Road, Dixon, $50,000.

R.I.P. LLC to Curtis E. Phelps, 1000 E. River St., Dixon, $4,000.

Paul A. Coffey to Nathan D. Gutierrez and Rose Marie Ann Gleiter, 600 E. Seventh St., Dixon, $157,000.

Trustees deeds

Robert K. Gross Family Living Trust, Robert K. and Louise T. Gross, trustees, to Flathead LLC, one farmland parcel in Bradford Township and three in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

Gregory W. Mills Trust, Gregory W. Mills, trustee, to Craig Shoemaker, 1065 Idle Oak Run, Dixon, $294,900.

Judith A. Davis Living Trust, Judy A. Davis and Catherine A. Hill, co-trustees, to Charles J. and Cathy Foster Trust, Charles J. and Cathy Foster, trustees, block 3, lot 78 Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $68,000.

Executors deed

Sharon A. Dirksen and Tammy Raymond to 107 Cozy Living LLC, 100 Timber Creek, Amboy (apartment building), $351,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Lance D. and Juanita F. Milton to Nicholas Scott and Lynn Preston, 95 N. Mulford Road, Lindenwood, $369,500.

Gary and Stacey Knutson to Gina Newlon Becker, 213 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $3,000.

Lavina L. Reif to Mary A. Criscione, 8526 N. Sunset Drive, Byron, $172,000.

David W. and Lori L. Galor to Ryan J. Dykema, 603 E. Oregon St., Polo, $175,000.

Marlene Deutsch to Joyce J. Thompson and Susan D. Duffy, 1002 Sunset Terrace, Rochelle, $203,000.

Brian and Diana Lamphere to Molly Sanderson, 903 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $145,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Bruce and Ron Haro, 410 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $52,000.

Cassandra Larue Headon to Duane W. Capes, 1212 Currency Court, Rochelle, $275,000.

Hub City LLC, also Hub City Plaza LLC, to Cassandra Larue Headon, 1212 Currency Court, Rochelle, $275,000.

James Rumley to Next Landscaping LLC, 14282 W. Robin Road, Polo, $15,000.

Harry P. and Roxanne M. Charnock to Gage S. Watson, 223 W. Second Ave., Rochelle, $35,000.

L.H. Development Inc. to Kyle Arwood and Claire Brown, 1328 Glacier Drive, Byron, $37,000.

Leighton and Krista Meador to Charlotte J. Mosinski, 174 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $245,000.

Robert and Telah Garwacki to Patricia Matheny, 203 West St., Davis Junction, $185,000.

Patricia J. Schaefer to Victoria and Kelly Dalessandro, 413 Davis Drive with one other parcel in Leaf River, $193,500.

L.H. Development Inc. to Kathryn A. Reagan, one parcel in Byron Township, $38,000.

Hub Shuttle Inc. to Duane Ray and Pamela Ann Pottorff, 425 Lincoln Highway, Stillman Valley, $216,000.

Burke Properties Inc. to Josefina S. Mounts, 425 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $243,000.

Rocky L. Stone Sr. to Robert B. and Kathy M. Sipe, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, $30,000.

The late Judith M. Hokanson by heir to Abigail L. Ebelherr, 722 N. Third St., Rochelle, $150,000.

Quit claim deeds

Wendee S. Guth to Gocken Family Farms LLC, 12144 E. Big Mound Road, 14101 E. Lindenwood Road and five parcels in White Rock Township, $0.

Robert Edwin and Elizabeth Leonard Otter to Casario LLC, 5123 S. state Route 2, Oregon, $0.

Trustees deed

James R. and Christine J. Macklin Trust, James R. and Christine J. Macklin, trustees, to Darius and Rimante Grigaliunas, 4844 S. Woody’s Lane, Chana, $665,000.

Executors deed

Estate of the late Roger P. Johnson by executor to Bruce and Ron Haro, 607 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $13,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

