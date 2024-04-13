Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 29-April 5

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

John Edward Schleuning and Anne L. Balk to Brandon M. Bush, 15340 Ebson Road, Fulton, $95,000.

Gary L. Handel to Ryan Eissens Construction Inc., one parcel on Third Avenue, Fulton, $20,000.

Charlie Davis and Pat Phillips to Larissa Blum, 902 W. Fifth St., Sterling, $78,000.

Heather A. Bledsoe, Mary E. Swain and Martha A. Moulton Trust to Got Realty LLC, 402 W. Main St., Morrison, $0.

Brian J. and Victoria Constantine to Gallardo Construction Co., 7630 Ridge Road, Rock Falls, $252,000.

Barrick J. and Alison M. Tormohlen to Michelle L. Campbell, 1505 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $185,000.

Frank J. and Linda C. Murphy to David Winchell, 1505 17th Ave., Sterling, $10,000.

Richard T. and Angela K. Lance to Michael and Claraline Keller, 1691 Hoover Road, Deer Grove, $85,000.

FNB Exchange LLC to Barbara L. Kophamer, 621 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $$0.

Gary F. and Beth E. Milnes to FNB Exchange LLC, 621 N. Genesee St., Morrison, $225,000.

Robert E. and Kimberly R.L. Belonga to Carol Wiersema, 1315 10th St., Fulton, $145,500.

Hauck Homes Inc. to Steve Jimenez Zenteno and Wendy Valarezo Cortez, 702 11th Ave., Sterling, $250,000.

Michael R. and Becky S. Echebarria to Dean A. and Tracy M. Ahlers Trust No. 1, 2227 River View Drive, Rock Falls, $600,000.

Trinidad Torres to Timothy E. Hendricks, one parcel on Freeport Road, Sterling, $32,500.

Terry Popoccia to Properties 815 LLC, 208 E. Eighth St., Sterling, $60,000.

Paul F. Kane to Kenneth W., Jon R. and Martha J. Kophamer, one parcel on Blue Goose Road, Sterling, $368,000.

Robert W. and Lisa A. Klomann to Nancy Mayoral, 1511 Wike Drive, Rock Falls, $54,900.

Aaron and Jennifer L. Brannon to Joe Don V. Hunter, 1514 Locust St., Sterling, $295,000.

Howard and Gathe Thicksten Trust to D&R Investments Inc., 1314 Avenue A, 614 Sixth Ave., 512 Fifth Ave., 510 Eighth Ave., 509 W. 20th St. and 205 W. 12th St., all in Rock Falls, $140,000.

Reiling Family Limited Partnership and Arlan L. and Linda K. Reiling Trust, Ronald A. Reiling, trustee, to Saddle Club Farms Corp., one parcel in Erie Township, $798,420.

Mathew C. and Sarah Mathew to Richard K. Wood, one parcel on Dixon Avenue, Rock Falls, $21,000.

David L. and Mary Cady to Trevor Hadaway, 306 E. Third St., Tampico, $85,000.

Alva Martinez and Pamela Villanueva to Cheri Lynn Jackson and Brenda Lea Dieken, 208 16th Ave., Sterling, $69,000.

Edith C. Greenfield to ASM Property Solutions LLC, 203 N. Main St., Coleta, $50,000.

Quit claim deeds

Antonio Flores to Olga M. Carreno and Oralia Jiminez Nunez, one parcel in Sterling Township, $3,000.

Brenda K. Plumb to Warren D., Tonya M., Thomas L. and Virgil P. Swinbank, 101 N. Grape St., Morrison, $0.

Community State Bank to Federal National Mortgage, 1203 Seventh Ave., Rock Falls, $0.

Deed

Thomas L. Ebenezer Estate to Jose M. Diaz and Nora A. Rodriguez, 30368 Prairie St., Rock Falls, $103,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

Judy Webb, also Judith L., to Deann A. Bonnewell and Jodi E. Loomis, 2144 Swarts Road, Dixon, $0.

Kyle Boltz to Ryan Bean, 324 Wixom Pit, Earlville, $165,000.

Arron J. Atkinson and Sabrina Imundo to Jacalyn K. and Frank C. Hiatt III, 604 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon, $218,000.

Barbara A. Harrison to Joshua L. and Rachel C. Miller, 43 S. East Ave., Amboy, $275,000.

Brook M. Wade to Drew A. Macrunnels, 725 Institute Blvd, Dixon, $121,000.

Sugar Creek Farm Inc. to Loren W. and Lisa K. Wolf Trust, Loren W. and Lisa K. Wolf, trustees, 1933 Mound Hill Road, Dixon, $0.

Giselle Pace to Darrell and Donald Pierce, 534 Grummon St., Paw Paw, $8,000.

Frederick A. Carbaugh to Edwin R. Infante Leon, 107 Miller St., Steward, $277,000.

David and Nicole Scanlan to David Joseph and Kristina Ann Bohman, block 1, lot 30, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $8,500.

Ronald R. Krusinski and Jenny Rebecca Wilson to Patricia A. Lantgen and Margaret E. Briguglio, block 24, lot 3, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $9,000.

Johnny Aguirre to Jesus Roman Jr. and Karla Lopez, block 4, lot 175, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,500.

Michael Pellegrino to James Patrick McGann, block 8, lot 97, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $28,000.

Ronald E. Wittenauer to Sue E. Meinders, 1844 Center St., Lee Center, $130,000.

Timothy Hamlink to Robert A. and Luz Berrier, 47 N. Metcalf Ave., Amboy, $150,000.

Dean E. and Joan E. Rhodes to Ruben Munoz and Marcela Ruiz Espinoza, 314 W. Ninth St., Dixon, $174,000.

Thomas A. and Lindsay J. Daniels to Michael and Marie Vogt, 132 Jefferson Ave., Amboy, $109,900.

Michael and Tammy Doughty to Jakob R. and Magdaline M. Egert, 1746 Mound Hill Road, Dixon, $50,000.

R.I.P. LLC to Curtis E. Phelps, 1000 E. River St., Dixon, $4,000.

Paul A. Coffey to Nathan D. Gutierrez and Rose Marie Ann Gleiter, 600 E. Seventh St., Dixon, $157,000.

Trustees deeds

Robert K. Gross Family Living Trust, Robert K. and Louise T. Gross, trustees, to Flathead LLC, one farmland parcel in Bradford Township and three in Franklin Grove Township, $0.

Gregory W. Mills Trust, Gregory W. Mills, trustee, to Craig Shoemaker, 1065 Idle Oak Run, Dixon, $294,900.

Judith A. Davis Living Trust, Judy A. Davis and Catherine A. Hill, co-trustees, to Charles J. and Cathy Foster Trust, Charles J. and Cathy Foster, trustees, block 3, lot 78 Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $68,000.

Executors deed

Sharon A. Dirksen and Tammy Raymond to 107 Cozy Living LLC, 100 Timber Creek, Amboy (apartment building), $351,000.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

Lance D. and Juanita F. Milton to Nicholas Scott and Lynn Preston, 95 N. Mulford Road, Lindenwood, $369,500.

Gary and Stacey Knutson to Gina Newlon Becker, 213 Crabapple Court, Dixon, $3,000.

Lavina L. Reif to Mary A. Criscione, 8526 N. Sunset Drive, Byron, $172,000.

David W. and Lori L. Galor to Ryan J. Dykema, 603 E. Oregon St., Polo, $175,000.

Marlene Deutsch to Joyce J. Thompson and Susan D. Duffy, 1002 Sunset Terrace, Rochelle, $203,000.

Brian and Diana Lamphere to Molly Sanderson, 903 S. Fifth St., Oregon, $145,000.

Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC to Bruce and Ron Haro, 410 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $52,000.

Cassandra Larue Headon to Duane W. Capes, 1212 Currency Court, Rochelle, $275,000.

Hub City LLC, also Hub City Plaza LLC, to Cassandra Larue Headon, 1212 Currency Court, Rochelle, $275,000.

James Rumley to Next Landscaping LLC, 14282 W. Robin Road, Polo, $15,000.

Harry P. and Roxanne M. Charnock to Gage S. Watson, 223 W. Second Ave., Rochelle, $35,000.

L.H. Development Inc. to Kyle Arwood and Claire Brown, 1328 Glacier Drive, Byron, $37,000.

Leighton and Krista Meador to Charlotte J. Mosinski, 174 Prairie Moon Drive, Davis Junction, $245,000.

Robert and Telah Garwacki to Patricia Matheny, 203 West St., Davis Junction, $185,000.

Patricia J. Schaefer to Victoria and Kelly Dalessandro, 413 Davis Drive with one other parcel in Leaf River, $193,500.

L.H. Development Inc. to Kathryn A. Reagan, one parcel in Byron Township, $38,000.

Hub Shuttle Inc. to Duane Ray and Pamela Ann Pottorff, 425 Lincoln Highway, Stillman Valley, $216,000.

Burke Properties Inc. to Josefina S. Mounts, 425 Lincoln Highway, Rochelle, $243,000.

Rocky L. Stone Sr. to Robert B. and Kathy M. Sipe, two parcels in Oregon-Nashua Township, $30,000.

The late Judith M. Hokanson by heir to Abigail L. Ebelherr, 722 N. Third St., Rochelle, $150,000.

Quit claim deeds

Wendee S. Guth to Gocken Family Farms LLC, 12144 E. Big Mound Road, 14101 E. Lindenwood Road and five parcels in White Rock Township, $0.

Robert Edwin and Elizabeth Leonard Otter to Casario LLC, 5123 S. state Route 2, Oregon, $0.

Trustees deed

James R. and Christine J. Macklin Trust, James R. and Christine J. Macklin, trustees, to Darius and Rimante Grigaliunas, 4844 S. Woody’s Lane, Chana, $665,000.

Executors deed

Estate of the late Roger P. Johnson by executor to Bruce and Ron Haro, 607 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $13,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office