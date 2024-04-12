Softball: Newman, Dixon battle in rain-shortened, 3-inning game

Newman’s Madison Duhon celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run against Dixon on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Reynolds Field in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

DIXON – In a Thursday nonconference game at Reynolds Field, Newman and Dixon battled each other ... and the rain. After three innings of play in the downpour, the game was called off with the Comets ahead 3-0.

Newman took the lead on the first at-bat of the game when senior center fielder Madison Duhon lined a first-pitch home run to center field.

“I had a feeling. I just kind of went up there, she threw me my favorite pitch, and I just hit it,” Duhon said. “I could tell [it was a home run] as soon as I hit it.”

Dixon junior pitcher Allie Abell quickly shook off the mistake, inducing two fly outs before throwing a strikeout. Abell worked a 1-2-3 inning in the top of the second to keep it a 1-0 game, but the Duchesses couldn’t get the bats going.

Newman senior pitcher Jess Johns threw three strikeouts around a reach-on error in the bottom of the second inning, and the Comets tacked on two more runs in the top of the third.

Dixon’s Bailey Tegeler makes a catch against Newman on Thursday, April 11, 2024, at Reynolds Field in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Duhon delivered a bloop single to right field and took second on an error to start the rally, then sophomore catcher Lucy Oetting ripped an RBI single to deep center field, bringing Duhon around from second. Johns singled next, then Oetting stole third base and came home for the third run on a wild pitch.

“I think we played really good,” Duhon said. “We could’ve definitely hit better, but it was cold, and technically we still won.”

In the bottom of the third, Dixon junior center fielder Bailey Tegeler followed a Kiley Gaither walk with a single to center field, but Gaither was tagged out at third base on an attempted steal. Johns struck out the next batter to end the game.

Johns pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing two hits and striking out five with one walk. Duhon went 2 for 2 and scored two runs for Newman.

Tegeler went 2 for 2 to lead Dixon at the plate.

After a slower-than-anticipated start to the season, Duhon says the Comets are finding their groove.

“I think we’re meshing pretty good. It’s taken longer than we thought, but it’s all coming together. I think right now we’re still trying to figure each other out, but it really matters how we play in May.”