Sinnissippi Centers gives guidance during Alcohol Awareness Month in April

DIXON – During April, which is Alcohol Awareness Month, Sinnissippi Centers is providing information about the dangers of alcohol and how to get help if needed.

Most adults in the U.S. who consume alcohol drink moderately and without complications, according to a news release from Sinnissippi.

At the same time, alcohol-related problems are among the most significant public health issues in the country.

Alcohol use disorder affects about 15 million adults in the U.S., and an estimated 88,000 people die from alcohol-related causes annually, making alcohol the third-leading preventable cause of death in the nation, according to the release.

Adults 21 and older who do not have a substance use disorder or who are at low risk for a substance use disorder and who consume alcohol usually can drink moderately (one to two servings of alcohol per day) without complications.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is healthier for individuals who do not consume alcohol to continue to avoid consumption entirely.

However, aside from the risk of a substance use disorder, alcohol consumption is a risk factor for vehicle accidents, some cancers, becoming a victim of violence or assault, and other negative consequences. Risk factors often increase with the amount of alcohol consumed.

Some key points:

15 million adults in the U.S. have been diagnosed with an alcohol use disorder.

Someone has an alcohol use disorder if they use alcohol to the point where it interferes in their normal life and they continue to drink despite those consequences.

141,000 Americans die from the effects of alcohol in an average year.

About 6.7% of Americans develop an alcohol use disorder.

Prevention is a huge protective factor. The later in life someone starts consuming alcohol, the lower the odds are that they will develop a substance use disorder.

Kids do listen to their parents. At least half of all children who have conversations with their parents about the risks of alcohol are less likely to drink alcohol underage than kids who do not.

Like for any chronic disease, treatment works and recovery is possible.

As a substance use treatment provider, Sinnissippi Centers understands firsthand the devastating effect of substance use on individuals, families and communities, according to the release. Treatment for alcohol use disorder can include one or more therapies, including behavioral therapy, medication, after care, recovery support and support groups.

Behavioral therapy aims to change the patterns of thinking and behavior that lead to alcohol use, while medication can help manage the physical and psychological symptoms of withdrawal.

If you are concerned that you or a loved one might have a substance use disorder, Sinnissippi Centers has free, online, confidential screenings on its links page.

Go to www.sinnissippi.org and click on links, then scroll down and click on screening tools.

Support groups such as Alcoholics Anonymous and other peer groups can provide a safe and supportive environment for people in recovery. These groups offer a sense of community and belonging and can help individuals stay motivated and accountable on their journey to recovery, according to the release.