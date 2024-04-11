Diaz is Sterling High School Student of the Month

STERLING — Servando Diaz is an April student of the month at Sterling High School. He is the son of Maria E. Ramirez and has two siblings, Eric DeAnda and Diana Strauch.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: I find AP Literature to be very engaging due to the discussions that Mrs. Farringer makes sure to involve the class in. Not only are my friends all in that class, but the materials we review are very interesting. I had never enjoyed interpreting poems much before this course, but not only have I had fun doing so, I feel as though I am much more open-minded when reading works of literature. Some of the highlights of the class have included reading “Death of a Salesman” and acting out “Hamlet.”

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: I am planning to enroll at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and want to pursue a career in the information sciences field or the business field. I plan on going back after I get my bachelor’s degree.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I joined the tennis team my sophomore year, and it has since become by far my favorite sport to watch and play. After being completely online my freshman year due to the pandemic, this sport taught me the value of teamwork, communication and mental strength. I love being on the team because of my teammates and because I keep improving everyday. Being a part of the National Honor Society has also been great because it has allowed me to be much more involved in my community and volunteer in more projects, such as concessions stands, the local elementary school and the special education class. It has taught me the value of role models and the ability to help others.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: The bus rides to and from tennis meets were always the most fun because of the team playing games to waste the long hours and being able to annoy each other the entire ride home.

What is your hope for the future?: I hope that I am able to find a career that I will be passionate about and able to become successful in. I also hope to graduate college and settle down comfortably in a big city.