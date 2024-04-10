Softball: Fast start powers Rock Falls past Dixon

DIXON – Rock Falls came out swinging in the first two innings Tuesday against Dixon at Reynolds Field.

With an eight-run cushion after the first two frames, the Rockets (5-5) had room for error. They took full advantage in a 13-6 Big Northern Conference win over the Duchesses.

“I feel that once we get up like that, we definitely know that we have to keep going, because if we start slowing down, then we won’t have the same momentum through the game,” Rock Falls sophomore first baseman Ari Reyna said. “Getting up like that is fun, but we just have to make sure we keep that up throughout the game.”

The Rockets did just that – and set the tone immediately – scoring three runs in the top of the first inning after two quick outs. Senior center fielder Nicolette Udell ripped an RBI single to left field to plate the first run. Reyna then came home on a dropped ball at first base and freshman pitcher Peyton Smit bunted a single for run No. 3.

“I think our hitting efforts were really good,” Smit said. “We had a home run. We had doubles. That was the second time ever in my life laying down a bunt, so I think we all did really good.”

Dixon was set up to score with runners on first and third base in the bottom of the first, but Smit induced a groundout to end the inning.

Rock Falls came back with five more runs in the top of the second inning. Senior third baseman Olivia Osborne ignited the rally with a two-run double to center field. Osborne then came home on a wild pitch, Reyna came home on an errant throw to first, and junior catcher Maddison Morgan grounded out to third for an 8-0 lead.

Smit threw three straight strikeouts after hitting the leadoff batter with a pitch in the bottom of the second inning.

“Sometimes I beat myself up in the circle, so my approach was I’m going to go in and I’m going to do good, and we’re going to try to mercy [rule] them,” Smit said. “I know I made mistakes pitching, and I just tried my best to stay up because we were up by so much, and we were just positive.”

The Duchesses came alive in the bottom of the third inning.

Junior center fielder Bailey Tegeler got the ball rolling with a leadoff double. After stealing third base, Tegeler scored on a wild pitch. RBI singles by third baseman Elly Brown and right fielder Aly Moore cut the deficit to 9-3.

In the bottom of the fourth, Dixon scored two more runs to get within 10-5.

“I’m happy with the way our bats came alive. We started to chip away, but we came up short,” Dixon coach Candi Rogers said. “We’ve gotta clean up our defense. That’s what it was today.”

Left fielder Delaney Bruce laid down a bunt and took second on an error as Tegeler crossed home plate for the fourth run. Senior catcher Ava Valk followed with an RBI single to make it five-run margin.

But that’s as close as the Duchesses would get.

The Rockets scored two more runs in the top of the sixth inning. Reyna blasted a solo home run to left-center field in the top of the seventh.

“I was a little nervous because my hitting against [Dixon pitcher Allie Abell] wasn’t the best,” said Reyna, who was 0 for 3 before the home run. “But the pitch was down the middle, and I was very happy because it was a meatball pitch, for me, at least. I did not think it was going over, If I’m going to be honest.”

Smit finished 3 for 5 with an RBI, Osborne went 2 for 4 with a two-run double, and Korah Hosler added two RBIs for Rock Falls.

Smit pitched a complete game for the win, allowing three earned runs on six hits and striking out nine with five walks.

Valk went 2 for 2 with two walks and an RBI, and Tegeler scored three runs to lead Dixon.

Abell pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief for the Duchesses, allowing two earned runs on five hits and striking out three with one walk.