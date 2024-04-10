Sauk Valley Community College announces new sonography program

Sauk Valley Community College's Dean of Health Professions Pam Eubanks (from left), Vice President of Academics and Student Services Jon Mandrell and Professor of Radiologic Technology Dianna Brevitt are part of a team that is bringing a new sonography program to SVCC. (Photo provided by Sauk Valley Community College)

DIXON – Sauk Valley Community College has added sonography to its program lineup. Registration is currently open, and classes will begin this fall.

SVCC Health Professions has created the new degree pathway for students interested in a career in diagnostic imaging sonography. Students will earn an Associate of Applied Science degree from this program and can expect to work in the health care field in imaging departments, hospitals, physicians offices or outpatient clinics.

Once in the workforce, a sonographer will perform a variety of diagnostic exams, including ultrasounds for abdominal, pelvic, breast, vascular and more. Sonographers work to identify pathology, write preliminary interpretations of exams and provide the findings to a radiologist for reading.

“We are excited to help our great health care providers and partners in launching another exciting and innovative career pathway,” said Jon Mandrell, vice president of academics and student services at SVCC. “This new offering will address the shortage in this critical health care profession and provide opportunities for those in the Sauk Valley that are interested in pursuing a career in diagnostic imaging.”

“SVCC has a long-standing history of offering nursing and radiology programs to our community,” SVCC Dean of Health Professions Pam Eubanks said. “The addition of a sonography program exemplifies SVCC’s commitment to the health care industry in the Sauk Valley.”

SVCC Sonography will hold an informational session for students interested in learning more about the program at 4:30 p.m. April 16 in SVCC’s Room 2H22. Call 815-835-6374 or 815-835-6354 to RSVP for the informational session.

For information about the program, visit svcc.edu/sonography. To register for the program starting this fall, call 815-835-6354 or 815-835-6374.