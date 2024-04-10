Newman High School honors Isabel Allen as student of the month

STERLING – Isabel Allen, a Newman Central Catholic High School senior, has been selected as a student of the month for April.

She is the daughter of Andrea Camper and Mike Allen, and she has three siblings: Nick, Lexi and Elaina.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: My WACC class, Allied Health, is the class that I find most engaging. I am learning about topics that will help me with my future. I also have been shadowing health care jobs at CGH, which gives me a good view for my future.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation I plan to attend Illinois State University in the fall and graduate with my bachelor’s in nursing. I also might minor in health care leadership. After college, I plan to become an OB nurse and hope to further my career and education by becoming a director in nursing.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities are work and helping the wrestling team with their stats throughout the season. I am currently employed at Morningside of Sterling and am a residents’ assistant. I enjoy taking care of my residents and using the CNA skills I was taught last year at WACC. This winter, I was able to help out the wrestling team in my free time and do their stats. It was a lot of fun to be a part of.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: Last year’s prom was one of my favorite memories from high school. I had so much fun and remember being one of only three people left on the dance floor. It was also nice that it is just the upperclassmen, especially before the senior class leaves.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to have a reliable job to be able to support the family I want to start.