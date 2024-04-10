Dixon Stage Left moving to new location to allow first-floor theater access

DIXON – Dixon Stage Left has announced that the theater will be closing its doors in May and moving operations to 105 S. Peoria Ave. The organization, which offers arts and entertainment performances and activities to the community, hopes to reopen in early 2025, according to a news release.

The final performance will be the Rendezvous Arts event with the KAIA String Quartet on April 24 at its current location, 306 W. First St. Tickets are on sale through the theater’s website or at the box office at 93 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon.

The final two shows of the 2023-24 season, “Hounds of the Baskervilles” and “The Giver,” have been canceled. Both shows were in the pre-production stage. The only tickets sold so far were to season ticket holders who were mailed a letter explaining the situation, Dixon Stage Left CEO Scott Fattizzi said in an interview with Shaw Local News Network on Wednesday.

The organization is excited to move its operations to one convenient downtown location, according to the release. At the First Street location, there is only enough room to house the performance space. The office and box office are both off-site. There also is a separate rehearsal space and a couple of off-site storage spaces.

The new location will allow the company to consolidate all these operations under one roof and provide an opportunity to expand the theater’s capacity in the future, Fattizzi said. Additionally, the new space will allow the theater to offer patrons first-floor access.

Dixon Stage Left is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It opened in April 2014 with theatrical performances of “Vanities,” “Barefoot in the Park” and “RED.” Since then, Dixon Stage Left has put on 38 productions, including popular favorites such as “A Christmas Carol” and “Little Shop of Horrors.”

For information, visit Dixon Stage Left’s website at https://dixonstageleft.org.