CGH Health Foundation announces leadership change

STERLING — After a 32-year career as executive director of the CGH Health Foundation, Joan Hermes will be retiring in June. Assuming the leadership role will be long-time foundation staff member Amanda Blaine.

“Amanda has worked side by side with me for 18 years in raising funds for health initiatives that have served thousands of people each year,” Hermes said. “I am delighted that she was selected to lead the foundation forward in this new era.”

Most recently, Blaine has served as development officer, handling contributions and donor outreach, managing special events and the campaign fundraising teams, overseeing the volunteer corps, and creating marketing materials.

“My experience and love for our programs will ensure continued growth for the foundation,” Blaine said. “I am honored to be chosen to carry on the success that Joan has already established. I look forward to strengthening old and building new relationships with the people in the Sauk Valley.”

The foundation has grown from raising $7,000 in the first Annual Appeal in 1990 to receiving gifts of nearly $580,000 in the last campaign, according to a news release. Sixteen programs are funded currently.

Known for bridging gaps in healthcare for the past 37 years, the foundation board, staff and donors have created, managed and funded over 30 major projects. During that time, over 1.3 million “touches” have taken place for children and adults through education, programs and services for the under-served, and scholarships.