Lee County 911 director: National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week begins Sunday

DIXON — The week of April 14-20 has been set aside for National 911 Telecommunicator Week to celebrate telecommunicators, commonly referred to as dispatchers.

“Oftentimes, it can be a job that goes unnoticed or often overlooked,” Shelley Dallas, director of the Lee County Emergency Communications Center, said. ”We wish to recognize and thank the telecommunicators for the important service they provide every single day.”

Dallas said the Lee County Emergency Communications Center is the Public Safety Answering Point for the City of Dixon and Lee County. The telecommunicators that staff the PSAP answer all 911 calls (wireless and landline) as well as non-emergency calls for the Dixon Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Amboy Police Department. They also dispatch for two full-time fire departments – Dixon City and Dixon Rural fire departments – as well as eight volunteer fire departments in Lee County and Advance EMS of Dixon, Inc.

She said telecommunicators are the first, first responders. They answer all incoming calls for help and assistance and dispatch the appropriate first responders based on the information received.

“No matter the emergency, telecommunicators are trained to handle any situation,” she said. “They use their training to triage medical calls and provide lifesaving medical instruction before first responders arrive. They pride themselves with handling all calls with compassion and understanding.”