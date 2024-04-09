April 09, 2024
Shaw Local
Anderson is Sterling High School Student of the Month

By Charlene Bielema
Emma Anderson

Emma Anderson (Photo provided by Ashley Nares)

STERLING — Emma Anderson has been named a Sterling High School Student of the Month for March.

A senior, she is the daughter of Aaron and Tonya Anderson and has two siblings, Gage and Madison.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: A class I found the most engaging during my time at SHS was AP Biology. I really enjoyed learning about the smallest units of life and how everything we are made of is connected like a complex puzzle. Mrs. Schlemmer is also amazing at teaching biology and made the material extremely interesting everyday.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: My post-graduation plans are to attend Sauk Valley Community College to pursue an associate’s degree in biology.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: My two favorite extracurricular activities I have participated in during high school would have to be track and cross country. The time I spent and memories I made with my teammates are things I will hold with me forever, and the dedication I put into my sports is something I take pride in.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: A moment that I will fondly remember from high school has to be my freshman season of cross country. Prior to my freshman year I had never done a sport before and participating in a sport for the first time gave me memories I will always cherish, and the friends I gained that season are the kindest people I have ever met and will be a part of my life forever.

What is your hope for the future?: My hope for the future is to find a career I enjoy in biology and to hopefully work outdoors primarily. I hope to explore new places and find new hobbies as I get older and explore out of my comfort zone more after I graduate.

Charlene Bielema is the editor of Sauk Valley Media.