Stay safe when viewing Monday’s eclipse in the Sauk Valley

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health is offering suggestions on how to view the solar eclipse safely on Monday, April 8. Beginning at noon and peaking about 2 p.m., there will be a partial eclipse of the sun of about 90% coverage in northern Illinois.

“A total solar eclipse is a rare and remarkable event,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “Everyone in the eclipse’s path is set for a truly memorable experience and we, in public health, want to ensure it is a safe one as well. Please make sure you, your family, and friends take appropriate precautions this coming Monday, April 8, to avoid any injury or illness.”

The April 8 total eclipse will follow a path similar to the August 2017 total eclipse, according to an IDPH news release. This time, people across a wide swath of southern Illinois will be in total darkness for just over four minutes. It will be the last total eclipse over the United States until 2045.

Locally, Sauk Valley Community College, Dixon, will host a viewing event for the total solar eclipse starting at 12:30 p.m. Monday, April 8. The event will take place outside on the east river side of campus. This event is free and open to the public.

SVCC physics professor James Chisholm will lead the group in using eclipse-viewing boxes to watch the total solar eclipse from the east river side lawn. Free eclipse glasses will be available for the first 50 people to arrive. In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors to Room 1K04 for a presentation.

Stay safe while viewing the event

IDPH and its Office of Preparedness and Response are working to remind the public about potential dangers associated with the eclipse and to ensure they take all appropriate precautions. Here is a list of IDPH recommendations to stay safe:

Do not directly observe the eclipse without eye protection, doing so could cause permanent eye damage. Standard sunglasses do not offer protection, no matter how dark, and are not safe for viewing the sun. To directly view the eclipse, people must use special safe eclipse viewers that meet the ISO 12312-2 international standard.

Use pinhole projection to safely view the eclipse indirectly. With your back to the sun, you can look at the shadow from the eclipse on the ground through a hole punched in an index card, an object with small holes like a pasta colander, or your fingers crossed over each other.

The large number of visitors expected into the path of totality – including Carbondale, Herrin, McLeansboro, Albion and other communities – could also mean extensive traffic congestion. IDPH recommends travelers have a safety kit in their vehicle in case they wind up stranded, potentially for hours. That kit should include non-perishable food, water and any needed medications.

With many people planning to camp in the area leading up to the eclipse, there are other safety considerations to keep in mind. These include the possibility of severe weather – a not-uncommon occurrence this time of year. In addition, those who are hiking in the area are advised to stay to marked paths. Rocks and ledges in outdoor areas can become very slippery in the spring weather conditions, increasing the risk of a serious fall.

With the increased tourism and outdoor events, more people will be recreating around bodies of water. Some will even view the eclipse from the bodies of water (e.g., from boats). In addition to general awareness of the potential risk of drowning, it’s important to recognize the longest period of totality will be 4 minutes and 28 seconds, in comparison, drownings can occur in as little as 30 seconds.