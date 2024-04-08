Pinwheels placed in Polo to raise awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

Pinwheels were placed in Polo to raise awareness about child abuse prevention. Pictured are (from left) Brandon Schaffer and Jessica Cash of Shining Star, Pat Kuhn, Mayor Doug Knapp, Diane Stern Miller, Gloria Bellows Schneider, Louise Hall and Sheila Dean, members of the Polo Women's Club. (Photo provided by Sheila Dean)

POLO — Members of the Polo Women’s Club braved some chilly weather April 1 to “plant” blue and silver pinwheels at the Paul Grahling Park, Centennial Grade School, Applington Middle School and Polo Community High School to raise awareness that April is Child Abuse Prevention Month in Polo.

Mayor Doug Knapp read a proclamation that evening at the Polo City Council meeting acknowledging the work of the Women’s Club in increasing public recognition of this local issue. The simple pinwheel is used nationwide as a reminder of the importance of protecting children who may be caught in a physically or mentally abusive situation.

If you or someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there is help. You can contact Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center in Dixon at 815-284-1891, HOPE of Ogle County Domestic Abuse Agency at 815-562-8890 or Prevent Child Abuse Illinois at 312-663-3520.