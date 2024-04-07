Pastor’s Corner: Within each season of change, there must be sustainable truths that assist us

As we are celebrating the change of seasons, it is vital that we celebrate the greatest seasonal, dispensational change that life could ever offer. The rising of Christ from the dead is the single most powerful miracle that could ever be offered to anyone. Author and pastor Lee Strobel declared, “The resurrection is the supreme vindication of Jesus’ divine identity and his inspired teaching. It’s the proof of his triumph over sin and death. It’s the foreshadowing of the resurrection of his followers. It’s the basis of Christian hope. It’s the miracle of all miracles. (2010 Case for Christ).”

The resurrection is not an insignificant religious event in history. It is the greatest phenomenon that is woven into the very fabric of the heart, soul, and truth, of every believer.

What is the season of life that you are navigating through right now? Sometimes we experience an unexpected medical crisis of ourselves or a loved one. There are seasons when we are dealing with the breakup of a long-standing relationship or a severed friendship.

We find ourselves in high-stressed realities of too many hours of work and still not being able to pay the bills. We find ourselves in seasons of loneliness and feeling like we don’t have that ride-or-die person we so desperately desire in our lives. As some of us get older, we never thought that aging would come along with physical aches, mental anguish and a plethora of unknown issues. At the time and location of this submission (April 3 in Dixon), there is snow accumulation all around us, yet it is spring on the calendar.

The resurrection of our Savior transcends any season or weather in life that we may encounter. For everything there is a season (Eccl. 3:1-8). Within each season of change, there must be unchanging, sustainable truths that assist us in the navigation process of every change in life.

When Jesus rose from the dead, this became the solidifying proclamation of who he is for all eternity, for all seasons. It became that declaration of the truth that though we were dead in our sins, we also can rise into new life once and for all, no matter the season of life. This gospel that we preach has no viable kernel of good news without the resurrection of Jesus.

The resurrection identifies the deity and purpose of our Lord and Savior. It speaks to the conquering of the ultimate enemy called death. The resurrection of Jesus declares that no matter the seasons of life we may be mired in, we can walk in total victory in this and ages to come. The resurrection of Jesus declares to each of us the sweet words of resolve, repentance and renewal for all who accept him as Savior.

He is the first born of many (Rom. 8:29-30). He is the resurrection and the life (John 11:25). He is our way, our truth and our life (John 14:6). The season of life will come, the seasons of life will go. Allow me to introduce you to the one who will sustain you through every season of life. He is the resurrection and the life! His name is Jesus.

“Because he lives, we can face tomorrow. Because he lives all fear is gone. Because we know who holds the future; and life is worth the living just because he lives.” – Bill and Gloria Gaither

Michael F. Cole is the pastor for Worship Center Ministries and the Dixon Church of the Brethren, both in Dixon.