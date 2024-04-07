50th annual Dutch Days Festival is May 3-5

Dressed in authentic Dutch clothing, children had fun scrubbing the street at Fulton's Dutch Days on Saturday, May 6, 2003. (Shaw Local File Photo)

FULTON — Mark your calendars for Fulton’s 50th annual Dutch Days Festival scheduled for Friday, May 3; Saturday, May 4; and Sunday, May 5.

Celebrate Fulton’s Dutch Heritage through events that include dancing, windmill tours, 5K walk/run, a fashion show of traditional Dutch costume, street scrubbing, parade, arts and crafts and food vendors.

Antique tractors needed for Dutch Days

Dutch Days organizers are seeking antique tractors to be displayed at the event.

The tractors can be exhibited on either May 3 or 4, or both days. The display will be located on First Street between 10th and 11th avenues, directly east of the old Drives building, and there will be overnight security on Friday night. There are also 12 tractor spots available in the parade this year.

If you’re interested in participating, contact Curt or Lori Temple at 815-499-8591 or loritemple1961@gmail.com by April 22.

Registration open for annual Dutch Days 5K

Start off Dutch Days weekend on the right foot by joining runners and walkers for the Steve Klooster Memorial Run/Walk on Saturday, May 4.

Cost for the run/walk is $30 by April 21, with a guaranteed T-shirt going to registrants. Registration will increase to $35 after that date. Make checks payable to Fulton Dutch Days Committee and mail to River Bend District Office, 1110 Third St., Fulton, IL 61252. Packet/shirt pickup will be available April 29-May 3 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the district office.

Gather your family, friends, or coworkers and head to KT3 Fitness in Fulton where the race begins at 8:30 a.m. with registration beginning at 7:15 a.m.

Medals will be awarded for first, second and third places for six age divisions. The overall winners of the 5K men’s and women’s division will get $50. The awards’ presentation will be at 9 a.m. on the east side of KT3, and after-race snacks and drinks will also be provided.

Registration forms are available at KT3, 912 Fourth St., or register online at GetMeRegistered.com/DutchDays5k.