‘Voices of Praise’ spring cantata planned in Morrison

MORRISON — The Emmanuel Church-Morrison’s Voices of Praise will present its 15th annual spring cantata, “Back to the Garden,” at 7 p.m. Friday and Sunday, April 19 and 21, at 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday, April 20.

Voices of Praise’s platform will be filled with 75 singers who will energetically present music arranged by Geron Davis and Dusty Wilson. Soloists joining the choir in these concerts will be Melissa Sterenberg, Jason McDearmon, Ed Pruis and Kathy Green.

“When I heard this brand new cantata I knew this was what we needed to sing at this time and in this place,” Voices of Praise director Rich Criss said. “This cantata is so relevant to what is happening in this world and gives us such hope through the powerful reminder that God loves each of us so much. Even as the choir has rehearsed, we have literally been moved to tears in each rehearsal because of the power behind this work. This is honestly like no other cantata I have ever directed in 30 years of doing so. I can promise you that your heart will be moved.”

No tickets are needed for this 70-minute concert and a free-will offering will be received. All ages are welcome and the church is handicapped accessible. A fellowship hour will follow all performances, hosted by the women of Emmanuel.

A free shuttle bus will be provided for one hour prior to and following all three services. The bus will pick up from Ebenezer Reformed Church’s parking lot two blocks south of Emmanuel’s campus and drop off riders at the curb in front of Emmanuel, 202 E. Morris St.

For information, call the church office at 815-772-3890.