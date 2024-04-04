April 04, 2024
Rock Falls council votes in favor of working with Whiteside County for animal control services

By Alexa Zoellner
Rock Falls City Council (Shaw Local News Network)

ROCK FALLS – An animal control board that has been around since the 1960s soon might be disbanded in favor of contracting with the Whiteside County Health Department.

On April 3, the Rock Falls City Council unanimously voted to allow Mayor Rod Kleckler – one of the city’s representatives on the Rock Falls Area Dog Control Board – to vote in favor of disbanding the board in question.

“All the other townships in the county deal directly with the county health department and sign a contract with them,” Kleckler told City Council members. “It appears the only thing the area dog control [board] was doing was creating another layer of bureaucracy.”

The Rock Falls Area Dog Control Board meets only once every three months, and essentially has been acting as a “pass-through organization” for a while, he said.

The city plans to contract directly with the county health department for animal control services such as dog catchers and a pound, Kleckler said. The contract the city will enter will be similar, if not exactly the same, as the one the Rock Falls Area Dog Control Board currently has, he said.

