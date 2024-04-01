Community mourns loss of three teens with vigil in Tampico

Mourners attend a vigil Sunday, March 31, 2024, at the Tampico Community Center in memory of three local boys who died Thursday in a collision. (Alex T. Paschal)

TAMPICO – Hundred of mourners packed the Tampico Community Center gymnasium Sunday night for a vigil for three teens who were killed Thursday in a crash just outside the village.

Jayden Lee Hanson and Channing Swertfeger, both 14, and 16-year-old Douglas “DJ” Dorathy died when the pickup they were riding in collided with a semi at the intersection of Hahnaman and Luther roads.

After Amazing Grace was played, Tampico Mayor Bruce Peltier started the ceremony by speaking of the closeness of the small town.

Lights from phones and flashlights illuminate the Tampico Community Center Sunday, March 31, 2024 during a vigil for three local teens who died in a Thursday collision. (Alex T. Paschal)

“There’s no way I can validate this tragedy,” Peltier said. He then spoke of how well the young people have come together and showed strength and poise in the face of such terrible adversity.

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico School District Superintendent Heidi Lensing spoke about grief and sorrow, but also about not letting go of hope and finding a way to move forward, through kindness and compassion.

After a playing of “The Boys of Fall” by Kenny Chesney, Yorktown Church of Christ Pastor Isaac Newman delivered prayers and thanks to the first responders and the hardships they, too, endured.

Tears flowed as longtime classmates and close friends of the boys stepped up to speak of their loss and express the unbelievable thought of no longer having their friends with them.

At the end of the hour-long ceremony, Newman offered this advice: “Mourn for them, but also speak their names. It may be hard, but there will also be joy.”

Services for the three boys will be held this week.

Visitation for DJ, a sophomore, will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Garland Funeral Home in Tampico, with graveside services at 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Mary Cemetery.

Visitation for Channing and Jayden will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Prophetstown Middle School. Channing’s funeral service the next day is private.

Jayden’s funeral begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Prophetstown United Methodist Church. Participants also are being invited to take part in a vehicle procession for Jayden.

Go to garlandfuneralhomes.com for the boys’ obituaries, and to send condolences.