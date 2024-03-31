Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 15-22

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Justin E. and Kelsey D. Brown to William P. Ingram, 1103 12th Ave., Rock Falls, $165,000.

Paul M. and Sara E. Magnafici to Christopher J. Lohse, 2103 22nd Ave., Sterling, $146,000.

Denice M. Froiland to Paul M. and Sara E. Magnafici, 3802 22nd Ave., Sterling, $245,000.

Thomas P. Arduini to Madison Blanton, 708 Park Place, Sterling, $110,000.

Qusai Farraj to Raymond Rentals LLC, 710 E. Fifth St., Sterling, $18,000.

Jonathon R. Schutt to Mateo Cortez, 2909 A. St., Rock Falls, $80,000.

Gustavo Pagotta and Maria Renea Schultheis to Drew T. Heberer, 905 15th Ave., Fulton, $80,000.

SMC Rental Properties LLC, formerly SMC Properties LLC, to Gustavo Pagotta, 905 15th Ave., Fulton, $57,500.

William and Michelle McWilliams to Robert L. Munther, 505 N. Second Ave., Albany, $108,000.

Gerry Akker dba S and A Construction Co. to Resul and Fatmira M. Dzeladini, one parcel on Henry Road, Morrison, $7,000.

Curtis L. Poff III to Alissa Ann Golden, 508 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $90,000.

Ricky L. and Deborah L. Holloway to Ashley C. Shank, 1210 E. 16th St., Sterling, $99,900.

Wendy S. Phelps to Jacob Maxwell and Lauren Ashley Burrus, 803 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $114,900.

Nickie S. Benters to Antonio Tablante, 804 E. 16th St., Sterling, $77,500.

Matthew R. and Elizabeth Knebel to Jerry L. Kostner, 1106 Sunset Drive, Rock Falls, $159,500.

Gail E. Austin Estate, Susan G. Frederick, Julie Esposito, and Andrew W. and Barabra J. Austin to Protec Enterprises LLC, two parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, $0.

Katie N. Jakubs to Merrial J. Allison, 708 Milnes Drive, Morrison, $229,000.

Amanda M. Armstrong to Kaylee H. Rogers, 308 14th Ave., Sterling, $154,750.

Shirley A. Downey to Mary A. Malden, 1409 N. Ridge Drive, Rock Falls, $169,900.

Jeffrey and Dinah J. Mays to Daniel and Lydia Goetz, 1916 Ave. F, Sterling, $197,000.

Hungate Real Estate Ventures LLC to Anthony Sharp, 24335 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $300,000.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Clayton and Anita Scott, 2204 22nd Ave., Sterling, $67,600.

R. Brad Long to Heidi Beaugrand Eberhardt, 218 Ave. C, Rock Falls, $100,000.

Mike Mihalios Inc. to Gregory Fullman, 704 Locust St., Sterling, $67,000.

City of Sterling and Sterling Industrial Development Commission to PNP LLC, one parcel on Enterprise Drive, Sterling, $11,700.

Quit claim deeds

Manuel L. and Diana Chumacero to Talia Rosas, 208 12th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Secretary of HUD to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 1407 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust to Epre Brick House LLC, 609 First Ave., Rock Falls, $59,400.

Merle L. and Sandra L. Grau Trust, Lauri Meier, trustee, to Phillip and Tracy D. Vock Family Trust, four parcels on Yager Road, Morrison, $4,103,644.

Vyrle E. and Nelta J. Gerlach Trust to Morrison Rental Properties LLC Series G, 502 Jenkran St., Morrison, $80,000.

Executors deeds

Richard D. Vegter Estate to Richard J. and Andrea S. Wieneke, 110 Prospect St., Morrison, $60,000.

Julie Dale Gowers Estate to City of Sterling, one parcel in Sterling Township, $0.

Luis Miguel Serrano Estate to Micah Megill, 1511 E. 16th St., Sterling, $61,500.

Larry D. Karash Estate to John R. Kuehl, one parcel on Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $187,283.

Karry D. Karash Estate to Lori Carbaugh, one parcel on Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $0.

Deeds

Thomas J. Flock Estate to Brian Carradus, 1227 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $0.

Craig A. Deem Estate to Renee Frank, 603 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $28,000.

Ronald S. and Pamela D. Lohman Trust to Mark W. and Jody L. Heppner Trust, one parcel in Albany Township and five parcels in Newton Township, $0.

Lee County

Warranty deeds

David C. Bley to Michael Giedre Lopez, 1107 University St., Dixon, $48,000.

Laurelle T. Wallace to Teresa M. Triscila and Kaitlyn Skyler Shelley, block 28, lot 120, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

Vera Murphy and Jessica M. Vladar to Efren Tellez Castro, block 29, lot 383, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,500.

Michael L. Henneberry to Maya Clarice Durham and Ivan Edward Rayner III, block 21, lot 104-105, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000

Sandy A. Rozon to Monique L. Lewis and Makayla Gabrielle Fenner, block 12, lot 27, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,500.

Nathan Kendzior to Derek John Popp, block 21, lot 103, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $19,000.

Kevin and Stacey Watry to Sharon Ann Daniel, block 7, lot 205, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,700.

Nate Grab to Jimmy David Olle, block 15, lot 98, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,750.

Manuel A. and Patricia L. Pulgarin to Christopher J. and Cade A. Stephenitch, 1415 Lanewood Drive, Dixon, $80,000.

Gregory W. Huffman to Brad W. and Dawn Huffman, 1215 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $100,000.

John M. and Elizabeth J. Jacobs to Anthony Joseph and Elizabeth Jane Welty, 2126 Thorn Wood Drive, Dixon, $27,000.

Gregory E. Spratt to Jose R. and Ruby S. Ochoa, 1806 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $155,000.

Cathie Holmgaard and Scott, Barry and Joyce A. O’Neal to Timothy J. McNally and M. Campbell McKenna, 345 Wisconsin Ave., Paw Paw, $145,000.

Quit claim deed

Hector M. Rodriguez and Lisandra Santiago to Carmen L. Gray and Mohamed Litniti, block 6, lot 86, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deed

George P. Fichtenmueller Trust, George P. Fichtenmueller, trustee, to Rodney Talbert, 715 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $44,000.

Executors deeds

Donna Lou Rendleman, Debra J. Burrows, independent executor, to Lance T. Lee, 323 Custer Ave., Dixon, $120,000.

Peter Chr Langner, Corey Langner, independent executor, to Ryan Elmendorf and Caitlin Ehlers, 1662 Rockview Road, Dixon, $270,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff and Ronald D., Jon Michael, and Derek A. Collard, Anna M. Harrison, Jessica McCarver, and Jennifer Cathey to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 606 Anglo St., Dixon, $0.

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

James D. Johnson to Larry D. Mason Jr. and Kira R. McConkey, 113 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $157,500.

Marilyn Alderks to Gregory and Awilda Lamphere, 1210 Sunnymeade Drive, Rochelle, $205,000.

Zechariah Cyril and Kalynn R. Norris to Jesus Duran Jr., 5371 S. Sunnydale Lane, Rochelle, $289,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Kevin Cooney, 207 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $258,765.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Seth Birkholz, 205 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $239,390.

Haywell LLC Westwood to Brad and Sheri Kowitzke, 6551 S. Westwood Drive, Rochelle, $375,000.

Nathaniel F. Paigen to Jeannine A. Catalano, 702 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $140,000.

Estate of the late Frances A. Stark to Michael and Stacey Gilmartin, 403 N. Birch Lane, Dixon, $185,000.

Daniel O. and Sandra Bocker to Cheryl L. and Thomas S. Wiencek Jr., 3542 N. Main St, Polo, $245,000.

The late Cheryl R. Christians by heirs to Christopher and Claire Stercay, 310 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $115,000.

Ethan B. and Melanie L. Koch to Jimmy D. and Jodica L. Cargill, 4263 S. Knoll Road, Rochelle, $353,000.

The late Allen Knickrehm by heir to Randal L. and Karen L. Tucker, 8102 S. Pine St., Grand Detour, $151,000.

Hub Shuttle Inc. to Newman Family Trust 1, Jeffrey L. and Kelly L. Newman, trustee, 1012 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $155,000.

Doane Holdings Inc. to David Rivera, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $75,000.

Gen3 Land and Cattle Co. Inc. to Daniel P. Tegeler, one parcel in Woosung Township, $122,000.

Christopher M. and Traci D. Mueller to 5R Holdings LLC, 115 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $80,383.

The late Gregory E. Ebens by heir to Mark K. and Matthew K. Myers, 1904 S. Main St., Oregon, $130,000.

Quit claim deed

Doug Frank to Tanner and Nicole Atchison, 8482 E. Valley View Drive, Byron, $0.

Trustees deeds

KJS Trust 3539, Joyce A. Long, trustee, to Jeffrey A. Long, 3687 S. Ridge Road, Oregon, $50,000.

Alfred and Lorena Yagoda Lopez Declaration Trust, Alfred and Lorena Yagoda Lopez, trustees, to Melissa Yocum Swanson, 7616 N. River Road, Byron, $126,000.

Executors deeds

The late Donald P. Werner by executor to Paul D. Holden, 305 N. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris, $33,000.

The late James David Young, also James D., by executor to David and Laura Sawlsville, 9504 E. Fowler Road, Rochelle, $387,400.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Donna K. Pearse to US Bank, 511 E. Colden St., Polo, $0.

Deed in Trust

Toni L. Yount, also Norden, to Daniel and Kristen White Family Trust, Daniel R. and Kristen M. White, trustees, one parcel on Etnyre Ave., Oregon, $10,000.

