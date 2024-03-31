March 31, 2024
Shaw Local
Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed March 15-22

By Shaw Local News Network
Sauk Valley property transfers

Sauk Valley property transfers (Shaw Local News Network)

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

Justin E. and Kelsey D. Brown to William P. Ingram, 1103 12th Ave., Rock Falls, $165,000.

Paul M. and Sara E. Magnafici to Christopher J. Lohse, 2103 22nd Ave., Sterling, $146,000.

Denice M. Froiland to Paul M. and Sara E. Magnafici, 3802 22nd Ave., Sterling, $245,000.

Thomas P. Arduini to Madison Blanton, 708 Park Place, Sterling, $110,000.

Qusai Farraj to Raymond Rentals LLC, 710 E. Fifth St., Sterling, $18,000.

Jonathon R. Schutt to Mateo Cortez, 2909 A. St., Rock Falls, $80,000.

Gustavo Pagotta and Maria Renea Schultheis to Drew T. Heberer, 905 15th Ave., Fulton, $80,000.

SMC Rental Properties LLC, formerly SMC Properties LLC, to Gustavo Pagotta, 905 15th Ave., Fulton, $57,500.

William and Michelle McWilliams to Robert L. Munther, 505 N. Second Ave., Albany, $108,000.

Gerry Akker dba S and A Construction Co. to Resul and Fatmira M. Dzeladini, one parcel on Henry Road, Morrison, $7,000.

Curtis L. Poff III to Alissa Ann Golden, 508 Fourth Ave., Sterling, $90,000.

Ricky L. and Deborah L. Holloway to Ashley C. Shank, 1210 E. 16th St., Sterling, $99,900.

Wendy S. Phelps to Jacob Maxwell and Lauren Ashley Burrus, 803 Fifth Ave., Rock Falls, $114,900.

Nickie S. Benters to Antonio Tablante, 804 E. 16th St., Sterling, $77,500.

Matthew R. and Elizabeth Knebel to Jerry L. Kostner, 1106 Sunset Drive, Rock Falls, $159,500.

Gail E. Austin Estate, Susan G. Frederick, Julie Esposito, and Andrew W. and Barabra J. Austin to Protec Enterprises LLC, two parcels in Mt. Pleasant Township, $0.

Katie N. Jakubs to Merrial J. Allison, 708 Milnes Drive, Morrison, $229,000.

Amanda M. Armstrong to Kaylee H. Rogers, 308 14th Ave., Sterling, $154,750.

Shirley A. Downey to Mary A. Malden, 1409 N. Ridge Drive, Rock Falls, $169,900.

Jeffrey and Dinah J. Mays to Daniel and Lydia Goetz, 1916 Ave. F, Sterling, $197,000.

Hungate Real Estate Ventures LLC to Anthony Sharp, 24335 Fulfs Road, Sterling, $300,000.

Carrington Mortgage Services LLC to Clayton and Anita Scott, 2204 22nd Ave., Sterling, $67,600.

R. Brad Long to Heidi Beaugrand Eberhardt, 218 Ave. C, Rock Falls, $100,000.

Mike Mihalios Inc. to Gregory Fullman, 704 Locust St., Sterling, $67,000.

City of Sterling and Sterling Industrial Development Commission to PNP LLC, one parcel on Enterprise Drive, Sterling, $11,700.

Quit claim deeds

Manuel L. and Diana Chumacero to Talia Rosas, 208 12th Ave., Sterling, $0.

Secretary of HUD to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 1407 Fifth Ave., Sterling, $0.

Trustees deeds

Larry G. and Mary R. McCormick Trust to Epre Brick House LLC, 609 First Ave., Rock Falls, $59,400.

Merle L. and Sandra L. Grau Trust, Lauri Meier, trustee, to Phillip and Tracy D. Vock Family Trust, four parcels on Yager Road, Morrison, $4,103,644.

Vyrle E. and Nelta J. Gerlach Trust to Morrison Rental Properties LLC Series G, 502 Jenkran St., Morrison, $80,000.

Executors deeds

Richard D. Vegter Estate to Richard J. and Andrea S. Wieneke, 110 Prospect St., Morrison, $60,000.

Julie Dale Gowers Estate to City of Sterling, one parcel in Sterling Township, $0.

Luis Miguel Serrano Estate to Micah Megill, 1511 E. 16th St., Sterling, $61,500.

Larry D. Karash Estate to John R. Kuehl, one parcel on Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $187,283.

Karry D. Karash Estate to Lori Carbaugh, one parcel on Spring Valley Road, Morrison, $0.

Deeds

Thomas J. Flock Estate to Brian Carradus, 1227 W. Sixth St., Sterling, $0.

Craig A. Deem Estate to Renee Frank, 603 Dixon Ave., Rock Falls, $28,000.

Ronald S. and Pamela D. Lohman Trust to Mark W. and Jody L. Heppner Trust, one parcel in Albany Township and five parcels in Newton Township, $0.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

David C. Bley to Michael Giedre Lopez, 1107 University St., Dixon, $48,000.

Laurelle T. Wallace to Teresa M. Triscila and Kaitlyn Skyler Shelley, block 28, lot 120, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $30,000.

Vera Murphy and Jessica M. Vladar to Efren Tellez Castro, block 29, lot 383, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $14,500.

Michael L. Henneberry to Maya Clarice Durham and Ivan Edward Rayner III, block 21, lot 104-105, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $16,000

Sandy A. Rozon to Monique L. Lewis and Makayla Gabrielle Fenner, block 12, lot 27, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $12,500.

Nathan Kendzior to Derek John Popp, block 21, lot 103, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $19,000.

Kevin and Stacey Watry to Sharon Ann Daniel, block 7, lot 205, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,700.

Nate Grab to Jimmy David Olle, block 15, lot 98, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $11,750.

Manuel A. and Patricia L. Pulgarin to Christopher J. and Cade A. Stephenitch, 1415 Lanewood Drive, Dixon, $80,000.

Gregory W. Huffman to Brad W. and Dawn Huffman, 1215 N. Galena Ave., Dixon, $100,000.

John M. and Elizabeth J. Jacobs to Anthony Joseph and Elizabeth Jane Welty, 2126 Thorn Wood Drive, Dixon, $27,000.

Gregory E. Spratt to Jose R. and Ruby S. Ochoa, 1806 W. Fourth St., Dixon, $155,000.

Cathie Holmgaard and Scott, Barry and Joyce A. O’Neal to Timothy J. McNally and M. Campbell McKenna, 345 Wisconsin Ave., Paw Paw, $145,000.

Quit claim deed

Hector M. Rodriguez and Lisandra Santiago to Carmen L. Gray and Mohamed Litniti, block 6, lot 86, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deed

George P. Fichtenmueller Trust, George P. Fichtenmueller, trustee, to Rodney Talbert, 715 Jackson Ave., Dixon, $44,000.

Executors deeds

Donna Lou Rendleman, Debra J. Burrows, independent executor, to Lance T. Lee, 323 Custer Ave., Dixon, $120,000.

Peter Chr Langner, Corey Langner, independent executor, to Ryan Elmendorf and Caitlin Ehlers, 1662 Rockview Road, Dixon, $270,000.

Sheriff’s deed

Lee County sheriff and Ronald D., Jon Michael, and Derek A. Collard, Anna M. Harrison, Jessica McCarver, and Jennifer Cathey to Pennymac Loan Services LLC, 606 Anglo St., Dixon, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

James D. Johnson to Larry D. Mason Jr. and Kira R. McConkey, 113 Southview Drive, Rochelle, $157,500.

Marilyn Alderks to Gregory and Awilda Lamphere, 1210 Sunnymeade Drive, Rochelle, $205,000.

Zechariah Cyril and Kalynn R. Norris to Jesus Duran Jr., 5371 S. Sunnydale Lane, Rochelle, $289,000.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Kevin Cooney, 207 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $258,765.

Contry Homes Group LLC to Seth Birkholz, 205 Autumnwood Lane, Davis Junction, $239,390.

Haywell LLC Westwood to Brad and Sheri Kowitzke, 6551 S. Westwood Drive, Rochelle, $375,000.

Nathaniel F. Paigen to Jeannine A. Catalano, 702 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $140,000.

Estate of the late Frances A. Stark to Michael and Stacey Gilmartin, 403 N. Birch Lane, Dixon, $185,000.

Daniel O. and Sandra Bocker to Cheryl L. and Thomas S. Wiencek Jr., 3542 N. Main St, Polo, $245,000.

The late Cheryl R. Christians by heirs to Christopher and Claire Stercay, 310 E. Center St., Mt. Morris, $115,000.

Ethan B. and Melanie L. Koch to Jimmy D. and Jodica L. Cargill, 4263 S. Knoll Road, Rochelle, $353,000.

The late Allen Knickrehm by heir to Randal L. and Karen L. Tucker, 8102 S. Pine St., Grand Detour, $151,000.

Hub Shuttle Inc. to Newman Family Trust 1, Jeffrey L. and Kelly L. Newman, trustee, 1012 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $155,000.

Doane Holdings Inc. to David Rivera, one parcel in Pine Rock Township, $75,000.

Gen3 Land and Cattle Co. Inc. to Daniel P. Tegeler, one parcel in Woosung Township, $122,000.

Christopher M. and Traci D. Mueller to 5R Holdings LLC, 115 S. Fourth St., Oregon, $80,383.

The late Gregory E. Ebens by heir to Mark K. and Matthew K. Myers, 1904 S. Main St., Oregon, $130,000.

Quit claim deed

Doug Frank to Tanner and Nicole Atchison, 8482 E. Valley View Drive, Byron, $0.

Trustees deeds

KJS Trust 3539, Joyce A. Long, trustee, to Jeffrey A. Long, 3687 S. Ridge Road, Oregon, $50,000.

Alfred and Lorena Yagoda Lopez Declaration Trust, Alfred and Lorena Yagoda Lopez, trustees, to Melissa Yocum Swanson, 7616 N. River Road, Byron, $126,000.

Executors deeds

The late Donald P. Werner by executor to Paul D. Holden, 305 N. Wesley Ave., Mt. Morris, $33,000.

The late James David Young, also James D., by executor to David and Laura Sawlsville, 9504 E. Fowler Road, Rochelle, $387,400.

Sheriff’s deed

Ogle County sheriff and Donna K. Pearse to US Bank, 511 E. Colden St., Polo, $0.

Deed in Trust

Toni L. Yount, also Norden, to Daniel and Kristen White Family Trust, Daniel R. and Kristen M. White, trustees, one parcel on Etnyre Ave., Oregon, $10,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois