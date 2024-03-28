SVM baseball notebook: Dixon, Newman, Oregon off to promising starts

Dixon’s Quade Richards avoids a tag at home against Rockford Jefferson earlier this season. The Dukes scored three runs by stealing home in the first inning. (Alex T. Paschal)

The 2024 high school baseball season is underway. After a little over two weeks, teams are showing glimpses of their potential.

Here’s a look at some of the top teams in the Sauk Valley area so far:

Dixon is only undefeated local team

The Dukes are off to a strong start this season, sitting at 4-0 after the first two weeks with wins over United Township, Rockford Jefferson, Princeton and Rockford Guilford. Dixon has won three games by at least five runs and allowed four runs or fewer in each game.

Senior pitcher Alex Harrison has been one of the main standouts for the Dukes. In a 14-0 win over Guilford on March 19, he threw a five-inning, complete game, three-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and no walks. Harrison has at least two hits in every game this year, including a four-hit game against Princeton.

“[Alex Harrison] has been the key to our start of the season, from on the bump to at the plate,” Dixon coach Jason Burgess said. “He has been working very hard and has become one of our leaders, as well.”

Senior infielder Quade Richards also has been good at the plate, recording a pair of three-hit games against Princeton and Guilford. Senior pitcher James Leslie is 2-0 in starts this season. In 5 2/3 innings against Princeton on March 16, he allowed one earned run on two hits and struck out eight with two walks.

Senior pitcher and infielder Bryce Feit has also been solid at the plate and on the mound for the Dukes.

Oregon’s Avery Lewis hauls in a deep fly ball against Amboy in Oregon during the 2024 season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Oregon sports 3-game winning streak

The Hawks opened their season with consecutive losses to Warren/Stockton and River Ridge/Scales Mound, but they’ve bounced back wonderfully, piling up 28 combined runs while allowing only three in three straight wins.

Oregon snapped its losing streak March 16 with a 5-2 win over Morrison and followed it with blowout wins over Indian Creek (11-0) and Amboy (12-1) the next two games. Junior Jack Washburn and sophomore Bryce Becker have been a good pitching duo so far, and a key part of that success.

“We are a team that is still pretty young and hungry. We have two seniors on the roster. Some games, we might only be playing juniors and sophomores,” Oregon coach Nate Girton said. “The biggest change is the mindset day in and out. We have about one rule when it comes to games or practice: it’s #WIT [whatever it takes]. There have been a lot of key performers so far. Jack Washburn with his pitching and hitting. Jack’s ERA is .538 so far. And Bryce Becker, as a sophomore, has come in and pitched well. His ERA is 1.50. Avery Lewis is doing outstanding hitting and fielding. Logan Weems has been hitting well. As a team, we have six guys hitting over .300, which is a big improvement. And our outfield has played well so far.”

Newman’s Garret Matznick scores on a wild pitch against Sterling during the 2024 season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Newman continues its winning ways

The Comets have scored 41 runs in three games this season, and are off to a 2-0-1 start. Their wins came by scores of 14-4 against East Dubuque on March 11 and 22-8 against Newark on March 21. The 5-5 tie against Sterling came in a game that was called after the seventh inning because of darkness.

Senior pitcher and center fielder Brendan Tunink has had a strong start to the season. Against Sterling, he hit a two-run home run – his first of the season. Against East Dubuque, he went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and a walk. Against Newark, he went 1 for 1 with one RBI and three walks and scored four runs. Chase Decker, Isaiah Williams, Daniel Kelly and Joe Oswalt had three hits apiece against Newark.

Newman’s offense has been very productive at the beginning of the season. When the young pitchers and new starters get more experience, the defense should only improve.