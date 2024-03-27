Repairs to begin on 2 bridges in Rock Falls

Work is starting soon on repairing the Route 40 bridge south of Rock Falls that crosses over Interstate 88. Motorists traveling in the area should expect delays. (Alex T. Paschal)

ROCK FALLS – Repairs are to begin this week on the Route 30 and Route 40 bridges over Interstate 88.

Work on both spans includes joint replacement, installation of a bridge deck overlay and other repairs. The work will reduce traffic to one lane in each direction. Construction is expected to be ongoing until sometime in July, the Illinois Department of Transportation said Friday.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the areas if possible, IDOT advised.

The Route 40 work will cost $1.3 million, and the Route 30 repairs will cost $1.2 million, according to a news release from IDOT.

For details and updates on local construction projects, follow IDOT District 2 on X at @IDOTDistrict2 or visit GettingAroundIllinois.com.