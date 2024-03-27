Lee-Ogle buses offer free rides to senior center starting April 1

DIXON — Beginning April 1, trips for senior citizens to the Lee County Council on Aging via public transportation will be free.

The free transportation will be available to all seniors heading to the LCCOA from anywhere in Lee County. The free rides are the result of a partnership between Lee-Ogle Transportation Systems and the LCCOA, according to a news release.

This initiative is aimed at ensuring that every member of the senior community can access the support, companionship and enrichment opportunities available at LCCOA.