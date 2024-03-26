Sauk Valley school leaders take deep dive into ag education, programming

Katie Pratt, Lee County Ag in the Classroom coordinator and Amboy FFA Alumni secretary, speaks to attendees about her personal experience in FFA and agricultural education courses. (Photo provided by Lee County Farm Bureau)

AMBOY — Lee County Farm Bureau recently joined forces with Lee County Ag in the Classroom, Regional Office of Education No. 47 and Facilitating Coordination in Agriculture Education to co-host a symposium aimed at bolstering agriculture education in the region.

An estimated 35 local school representatives attended the Cultivating Connections in Agriculture symposium March 1 at Tetten’s Grain in Dixon to learn more about the value of agriculture education and hear strategies for creating comprehensive agriculture programs.

“Agriculture is Illinois’ No. 1 industry, yet often those crucial programs are some of the first on the budget line to be cut from a public school district offering,” said Ashleigh Erbes, Lee CFB manager. “Cultivating Connections is intended to bring in administrators and local school leaders who don’t necessarily have an ag background or full understanding of the ag industry and provide them with an enriching experience that demonstrates the value of an agriculture education and why it is so important and impactful to highlight agriculture as a career pathway.”

Cultivating Connections in Agriculture showcased the agriculture education experience and the uniqueness of agriculture education’s three-circle model of curriculum, FFA leadership and Supervised Agriculture Experience. The program previewed what it requires to provide a successful secondary agriculture program by providing a spotlight on what goes on inside and outside of the classroom, according to a news release.

“Providing support, at all levels, to an agriculture education program, is essential for student success and teacher retention,” said Stacey Dinges, Pathway coordinator with ROE No. 47. “The Cultivating Connections in Agriculture event brings together all the local lifelines that are easily accessible for an ag program to thrive.”

Attendees received a deep dive into the world of agriculture education, careers and leadership development through presentations from current FFA students, including a major state officer, current agricultural educators and break-out sessions with several industry leaders covering a diverse range of agriculture careers, such as governmental affairs, communication and precision technology.

“A successful agriculture education program must have investment from all sectors of the community – students, parents, businesses and school administration,” said Katie Pratt, Lee County Ag in the Classroom coordinator and Amboy FFA Alumni secretary. “Agriculture education takes skills learned in other educational disciplines and applies them to real-world situations making learning relevant for all students.”