Rock Falls man, 19, sentenced to 8 years for shooting at occupied vehicle

MORRISON – A 19-year-old Rock Falls man with was sentenced Monday to eight years in prison for firing a gun at an occupied vehicle on April 12.

Nikolas A. Fowler, who pleaded guilty on Jan. 24 in Whiteside County court, also was sentenced to five years on one of two counts of possession of a gun without a Firearm Owners Identification card.

Per a plea agreement, the other count was dismissed and the terms will run concurrently.

He was given credit for 335 days served.

Fowler fired at least two shots at people in a vehicle in the alley in the 300 block of Seventh Avenue about 11:35 a.m. No one was injured.

He could have been sentenced to up to 15 years for aggravated discharge; five years is the maximum for possession without a FOID card.