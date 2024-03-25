Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week: Morrison’s Bella Duncan

Morrison's Bella Duncan (7) runs across home plate during a game against Fulton at the Morrison Sports Complex earlier this season. (Steve Siefken/Shaw Media)

Morrison junior pitcher Bella Duncan is off to a sizzling start this season.

Over a three-game stretch from March 11-15, Duncan hit two home runs, threw 36 strikeouts, and allowed only seven hits and five runs over 17 innings.

In an 11-0, five-inning win over Stockton on March 11, Duncan went 4 for 4, including a triple and a home run. She also pitched a complete-game shutout with no hits, 12 strikeouts and two walks.

Duncan has been voted the Sauk Valley Media Athlete of the Week by readers for March 11-17. She answered a few questions to help us get to know her a little better.

What goals have you set for yourself and the team this season?

Duncan: My main goal for myself this season is to really focus on encouraging my teammates to be the best players they can be. Making sure everything we do is at 110%. My goal for the team is to string some more hits together each game and continue to get better everyday.

Besides Morrison’s field, where is your favorite place to play softball?

Duncan: My favorite place to play softball has got to be California. The fields are so beautiful.

Morrison’s Bella Duncan fires a pitch against Henry in 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Which pitch would you say is your best?

Duncan: I would say my best pitch is my riseball. It’s always a pitch I can fall back on whenever I need to, as well as throw it for a strike.

What is the key to being a good pitcher?

Duncan: In my opinion, the key to being a good pitcher is confidence. Confidence is such an important factor when it comes to softball. If you believe you are great, you will be great.

Who has had the biggest impact on your softball career?

Duncan: The one person I would say that has had the biggest impact on me is my pitching coach Larry Rice. He has been right by my side since I was 8. Not only for pitching, but for everything else as well. He truly believes in me in everything I do and supports me in every situation.

Who is the funniest girl on the team?

Duncan: The funniest girl on my team has to be Kaylee Pruis. Mainly because she says the most random things all the time.

Who is the best player you’ve faced so far in your high school career?

Duncan: The best player I’ve ever faced in my high school career was Alivia Bark (former Riverdale standout/now Wisconsin Badgers freshman infielder). She is just an outstanding athlete, and every time I pitched to her, she gave me a run for my money. She can hit every pitch anywhere. She is super versatile.

What’s your favorite TV show?

Duncan: My favorite TV show is probably “Too Hot to Handle.” I’ve seen every season.

What are some of your hobbies?

Duncan: Some of my favorite hobbies are lifting, hanging out with my friends, listening to music and shopping.

What is the top item on your bucket list?

Duncan: The top item on my bucket list is to go skydiving. It sounds so thrilling.

What is your favorite class, and why?

Duncan: My favorite class is physiology. I find everything about it so entertaining, and I look forward to that class everyday. Although, speech class is in very close second.