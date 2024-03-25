Petunia City Quilt Club meeting is April 1

DIXON — The Petunia City Quilt Guild meets the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 110 E. Third St., Dixon.

Beth Sterk, dementia program navigator for the CGH Foundation, will be the guest speaker at the April 1 meeting. She will talk to the guild about the dementia program. The guild service project for 2024 is making fidget blankets to donate to this program.

The Petunia City Quilt Guild was established in 1989 in Dixon. The Petunia City Quilt Guild’s purpose is to work together to further the interest of its members and community in the art of quilt-making as well as share ideas and exchange methods on the construction of all types of quilts, garments and gifts. Membership is open to all.

Check out petuniacityquiltguild.com for more information about this quilting group.