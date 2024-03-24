Reptiles dazzle Dixon’s Madison School students

Jeremy Taulbee walks near students at Madison School in Dixon, allowing them to touch Prada, an American alligator, on Friday, March 22, 2024, in Dixon. Taulbee was invited to bring his show, The Traveling World of Reptiles, to the school as a celebration before the start of spring break. (Alex T. Paschal)

Squeals of both excitement and fear bounced off the walls of Madison School’s gymnasium Friday as Jeremy Taulbee brought in a menagerie of reptiles to introduce to the Dixon students.

The Traveling World of Reptiles made a stop as a schoolwide celebration before the start of spring break. Taulbee presented a tortoise, a couple of snakes, an alligator and a blue iguana that dazzled students and sparked questions and curiosity.

All students were allowed to feel the skin of the alligator, iguana and snake, and a lucky chosen few were able to get up close and personal with the other critters – including a 12-foot Burmese python.