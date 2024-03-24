Reptiles dazzle Dixon’s Madison School students

Image 1 of 8
Squeals of both excitement and fear bounced off the walls of Madison School’s gymnasium Friday as Jeremy Taulbee brought in a menagerie of reptiles to introduce to the Dixon students.
The Traveling World of Reptiles made a stop as a schoolwide celebration before the start of spring break. Taulbee presented a tortoise, a couple of snakes, an alligator and a blue iguana that dazzled students and sparked questions and curiosity.
All students were allowed to feel the skin of the alligator, iguana and snake, and a lucky chosen few were able to get up close and personal with the other critters – including a 12-foot Burmese python.