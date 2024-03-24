Pastor’s Corner: This Passover season, let’s seek the promise of deliverance

Is this the season of deliverance? This is a question that lingers in the gentle light of early spring, as the world awakens to new life and growth.

As we approach Passover on April 22, it’s time to reflect on the ties that bind us, the weights that anchor our spirits. This is more than just a story from the past; it is the living word of God that speaks to each of us, inviting us on a journey of salvation and intimacy with God.

Jesus, whose Hebrew name is Yeshua (meaning “salvation comes from YHWH”), is at the heart of this story. He is the way, the truth and the life, embodying God’s plan for redemption.

Through the feasts of the Lord, his story unfolds – the truth of deliverance, renewal and hope for all of humanity.

This April, Corner Fringe Ministries Dixon invites you to join as we explore the biblical feasts of Passover, Unleavened Bread and Firstfruits. We invite you to explore the meaning, redemption and possibility of a new life through faith in Yeshua.

Passover tells of a night long past when the Israelites, marked by the blood of a lamb on their doorposts, were spared from the angel of death – a symbol of redemption that finds its fulfillment in Yeshua, the ultimate Passover Lamb. His sacrifice offers us a path out of the slavery of sin and into the light of grace.

As we prepare for Passover, we’re reminded that deliverance is not just an ancient promise but a present possibility. What chains are you longing to break this season?

The Feast of Unleavened Bread follows a seven-day observance that speaks to the urgency of the Israelites’ flight from Egypt. They left in such haste that there was no time for their bread to rise.

This unleavened bread, the “bread of affliction,” is a poignant reminder of our journey from hardship to hope. It’s a time to cleanse our homes and hearts of the leaven of sin, reflecting on purity and sanctification in our lives.

Like Yeshua, who walked in perfect obedience, we, too, are called to a life set apart.

Then comes the Feast of Firstfruits, a celebration of the first yield of the harvest, symbolizing the firstfruits of the resurrection. Yeshua’s resurrection on Firstfruits directly fulfills this sacred feast, symbolizing the first breath of new life that ushers in a harvest of hope for all who believe in the Messiah for salvation.

His resurrection is the firstfruits of a greater harvest to come – a future resurrection in which death is swallowed up in victory.

These feasts, rich in biblical truth and meaning, are not just for one but for all who seek to understand the depths of God’s love and the breadth of his salvation. They are milestones on a journey that began in the heart of God and continues through the pages of history, inviting us to find our place in his story of redemption.

Some might say the story is made true by the feeling it awakens within us. It’s in the simplicity of bread without leaven, the solemnity of a lamb’s sacrifice and the joy of the harvest firstfruits that we find the essence of faith – raw, real and resonant.

At Corner Fringe Ministries Dixon, we’re not just recounting historical events; we’re living them, finding in these biblical practices a relevance and a resonance that speaks to our hearts today.

We invite you to join us in this exploration. Each Shabbat/Saturday at 3 p.m., we gather to worship, to learn and to grow together. And this April, on the 6th, 13th and 20th, we’ll delve deeper into the spring feasts, seeking the truth about God and his word.

This Passover season, let’s seek the promise of deliverance. Whether from fears that freeze us, doubts that drown us or the sin that ensnares us, the message of these feasts is clear: Salvation is at hand.

Come, discover the path to freedom laid out in the life and teachings of Yeshua. Come, join us in a journey from death to life, from affliction to joy.

Welcome to the story. Welcome to the feast.