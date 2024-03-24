Easter Bunny makes appearance in Morrison

The Easter Bunny rolls up in a Morrison Fire Department firetruck Saturday during the annual Easter egg hunt in Kiwanis Park. (Anakin Weston)

MORRISON — The Easter Bunny visited Kiwanis Park on Saturday to lead Morrison’s annual Easter egg hunt. Hosted by the Kiwanis Club, the Easter egg hunt is a Morrison tradition of over 30 years.

“A couple of years ago, we had 200 kids hunting for eggs,” said Morrison Kiwanis Club President Steven Davis. Saturday’s attendance was equally packed, with children watching members of Kiwanis and Morrison High School’s Key Club finish their preparations.

Crowds of children waited by cordoned lines as the Easter Bunny arrived by firetruck.

“We have 1,500 total eggs to be passed out today,” Davis said. “We have some special treats, including Easter baskets in the form of kids’ backpacks filled with chocolate Easter bunnies, reading books, a stuffed animal and other goodies.”

More rewards were found in the eggs themselves. Businesses across town donated special tokens to be redeemed at local restaurants by lucky collectors.

Funding for the Easter egg hunt is raised over the course of the year by Kiwanis Club.

The Kiwanis members buy the items, and the Key Club members put together the baskets. Volunteers from both groups prepared the plastic eggs to be used for the event. As bubble machines churned out bubbles over the park, club members planted eggs across the cordoned area.

Dailey Damhoff, a Key Club member and the announcer for the day’s event, began by starting with children 2 and under.

”I love helping the community. It’s great to be here!” Damhoff said.

By the time the resulting chaos settled down, all 1,500 eggs were found by the children and lines of families began waiting in line to meet the Easter Bunny.