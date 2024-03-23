Morrison news: Yard waste pickup begins April 1

MORRISON – Yard waste pickup will begin on Monday, April 1, in Morrison and continue every Monday until October, when Republic will add another pickup day.

Youth spring soccer registration

Register now for youth spring soccer for ages pre-K through fifth grade. Soccer will take place every Monday night beginning April 8. Kids in pre-K through first grade will play at 5:30 p.m., and second to fifth graders will follow at 6:30 p.m.

Sign up at www.quickscores.com/morrisonsports.

For information, call Nathan Jacobs at 815-535-1105 or email njacobs@morrisonil.org.

Boogie Woogie Bingo post prom fundraiser

The Department of Fun is hosting a Boogie Woogie Bingo fundraiser for the 2024 Morrison Post Prom from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 6, at Manny’s Too in Fulton.

Boogie Woogie Bingo consists of music and bingo for a fun-filled experience. The event will be emceed by The Yaklich Brothers.

The cost is $10 a person, and a 50/50 raffle and dessert auction will be held. For those wishing to reserve a table, message the Department of Fun on Facebook or let a junior parent know.

For information, call Amanda at 630-605-5329.