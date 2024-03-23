March 23, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperElectionThe SceneObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock Country

Model railroad and memorabilia show is April 13

By Shaw Local News Network
An Lionel O Scale caboose runs around a display during the Model Train Fair and Farm Toy Show on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 at the Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton.

An Lionel O Scale caboose. (Scott Anderson)

DAVENPORT – The 13th annual Davenport Model Railroad and Memorabilia Show will be Saturday, April 13, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The show will be from 9:30 am. to 3 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger who are with an adult get in free.

There will be more than 250 tables of new and used N-HO-S-O and G scale American Flyer, Lionel Lanterns, locks, keys, railroad items and door prizes. Those attending can buy, sell or trade.

Concessions will be available during the event.

For information, call Glen Thede at 563-391-6431 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Table prices are $25.

Entertainment
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois