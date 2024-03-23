Model railroad and memorabilia show is April 13

DAVENPORT – The 13th annual Davenport Model Railroad and Memorabilia Show will be Saturday, April 13, at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds.

The show will be from 9:30 am. to 3 p.m. The fairgrounds are located at 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

Admission is $5. Children 12 and younger who are with an adult get in free.

There will be more than 250 tables of new and used N-HO-S-O and G scale American Flyer, Lionel Lanterns, locks, keys, railroad items and door prizes. Those attending can buy, sell or trade.

Concessions will be available during the event.

For information, call Glen Thede at 563-391-6431 from 8 to 10 p.m.

Table prices are $25.