Village of Progress honors athletes with Winter Games awards

Village of Progress athletes take the stage Thursday, March 21, 2024, during the Winter Games award ceremony in Oregon. (Alex T. Paschal)

The Village of Progress and the Oregon Park District handed out a lot of medals Thursday, March 21, to award the winners of their Winter Games. Over the course of 20 weeks, athletes competed in disc golf, biathlon, basketball, football, soccer and hockey events. Bronze, silver and gold medals were awarded. Oregon Park District Executive Director Erin Folk opened the ceremony with an introduction of athletes. Keynote speaker Mike Peck, Rockford Ice Hogs vice president of content, marketing and operations, and Ice Hogs/Blackhawks player Mike Hardman awarded the athletes with medals and scarves.