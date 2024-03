ROCK FALLS — The Twin City Conservatives will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at A’s Kitchen in Rock Falls.

Special guest speaker will be former judge Joe McGraw, the Republican nominee for Illinois’ 17th Congressional District. He will be up against U.S. Rep. Eric Sorensen in the general election in November.

The public is welcome to this free event. Attendees will be responsible for their own breakfast.