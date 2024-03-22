Sterling student performs with Augustana College choir

ROCK ISLAND – Rachel Thomaschefsky, a vocal music education major from Sterling, is one of 54 Augustana College students now performing in the Augustana Choir tour of California from March 21 to 25. The choir will perform at five Southern California churches, followed by a home concert April 6 in Davenport.

Under the direction of Jon Hurty, more than 50 students will perform a mix of traditional and modern choral selections from various composers. During this tour, students can share a part of the Midwest choral tradition with friends, family and colleagues in California.

Established in 1931, Hurty has directed the Augustana Choir since 1996. Under Hurty’s direction, the choir has performed at Orchestra Hall in Chicago, Alice Tully Hall and Carnegie Hall in New York City, as well as many major cathedrals and concert venues in Sweden, Norway, China, Germany, Italy, Austria, Japan, Korea, Spain, France and the Czech Republic.