Dixon’s Mad Water Saloon opens doors, brings in the bands

DIXON – A new live music bar, Mad Water Saloon, has opened in downtown Dixon.

The bar, previously Tin Knockers at 321 W. First St., opened in January and features line dancing Mondays, bingo Thursdays and karaoke Fridays. It is open from noon to 1 a.m. daily.

Mad Water Saloon is the latest in a growing business portfolio for all three owners: Matt Prescott of Candlelight Inn Restaurants with locations in Rock Falls, Lanark and Clinton, Iowa; Tim Kendrick of Sauk Valley Plumbing; and Ray Neisewander III of Raynor Garage Doors.

In a phone interview with Shaw Local News Network, Prescott said they saw a need for live entertainment in Dixon and decided to jump at the opportunity.

“We wanted to create a space where you can see people you don’t normally get to see. ... For $5 or $10 at the door, you can see these bands right here in Dixon rather than driving an hour out of town, having a few beers and trying to drive home,” Prescott said.

The space opened its doors with rock band the Nielsen Trust on Jan. 4. Since then, it’s had other popular artists play, including Kirkland, an alternative indie band, and Angela Meyer, a rising country music star.

Upcoming events this month include:

Mirabilia, a rock band from Morrison, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 23.

Burn N’ Bush, an acoustic band from Ashton, from 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, March 28.

Ashton Creek Band, a classic rock band from Rochelle, from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 30.

The original plan was just to change the sign on the door, but they ended up completely gutting and remodeling the place. Aside from its high ceilings and exposed brick walls, Prescott said, they invested in a built-in sound and lighting system, which allows performers to simply plug in and play.

As a bonus, there’s a banquet hall in the back that holds more than 100 people and is available to book private events by calling 815-213-2908.

This will be Prescott’s first business in Dixon, and he commented on how great city officials have been to work with.

“Dixon has been a really wonderful community, and they’ve just welcomed us with open arms,” Prescott said.

For information, stop by the Mad Water Saloon or visit its website.