City of Dixon hires comprehensive plan consultant

DIXON — The Dixon City Council has taken another step forward as it works to develop a comprehensive plan.

The City Council on Monday night approved a professional services agreement between Dixon and Houseal Lavigne Associates, a Chicago firm that will serve as a consultant by providing technical and professional assistance in connection with the preparation of a comprehensive plan.

Mayor Glen Hughes told the council the agreement, which will include community outreach, came in at a cost of $144,330 and is to be carried out over a 15-month period. The council unanimously supported entering into the agreement.

Creating a comprehensive plan was among the topics Dixon city leaders discussed during a daylong retreat at Sauk Valley Community College in October as they worked to carve out a list of priorities and key goals. Hughes at that meeting noted he wanted to create a 20-year comprehensive plan, possibly bringing in a consultant to assist. Residential, commercial, industrial and recreational development; zoning regulations now in place; and whether annexation is needed are items the council should consider in its planning, he said at that meeting.

Hughes at that time also said the city has the people in place to do the groundwork and that a consultant could be hired and brought in later in the process to polish up the plan, tie the pieces together and look at their feasibility and timelines. But City Attorney Rob LeSage countered that the city should consider bringing a consultant on board at the beginning of the process to help city officials define where they want to go and how they want to get there. City Manager Danny Langloss agreed, saying while city officials have a very clear vision and are executing that work, the amount of time it would take for city leaders to create a comprehensive plan on their own could be too much.

