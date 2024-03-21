Community Voices: Emerald Hill Golf Course is a great place to get in some activity

By nature, we are social creatures. We may wince at the thought of casual conversation or small talk, but it is an integral part of our well-being.

Wellness is multidimensional: social, physical and intellectual.

The Emerald Hill Golf Course provides all three and more.

Seriously, though, why has golf gotten so popular in the past few years?

Concierge services

Most golf courses will have amenities.

Our Emerald Hill Golf Course friendly pro shop staff will assist in making your tee times, renting a golf cart, renting clubs (if needed) and registering you and your guests before a round of golf.

You are in helpful hands at Emerald Hill. An excellent selection of golf balls, hats and accessories are sold in the pro shop, along with drinks and snacks.

Golf gets you outside and moving

It may be assumed by non-golfers that a round of golf takes minimal effort. That’s not always true. With 18 holes, that’s quite a bit of walking (even with a golf cart) and a definite daily dose of vitamin D.

Vitamin D helps you absorb calcium for building – and maintaining – stronger bones. If you’ve been growing your game from the couch by watching the second season of “Full Swing” on Netflix, you know that you’ll also be swinging that golf club!

If you’re interested in improving your swing, Emerald Hill offers chipping and putting areas and is the perfect place to improve your short game.

The course also is equipped with a driving range. What better way to take your game to the next level this year and boost your mood?

Anyone can play golf

Golf is popular among people of all ages and ability levels. It’s one of the few sports that almost anyone can enjoy.

Unlike many other sports, golf doesn’t require much cardiovascular fitness. From as young as 5 years old to those young at heart and beyond, everyone can have a good time playing the game.

Emerald Hill has an added bonus: We offer private golf lessons with golf pro Chip Staebell. Whether you are new to the sport or a seasoned golfer looking to improve specific areas of your game, Chip can help!

Golf is an escape from the stresses of life

Playing golf also is great for mindfulness.

Emerald Hill is a pleasure for golfers of any skill level. The course will challenge you while providing a relaxing, picturesque backdrop.

Test your accuracy with our fairways, water hazards and sand traps. We have everything you need to improve your game.

Golf is a great unifier

I’ve never had a problem engaging in small talk with people, as it is something that I enjoy.

But if you are hesitant to try small talk, you’re in for an unexpected benefit with golf. Golf provides an opportunity to network, build friendships and meet new people.

Historically, golf has been a popular choice for business meetings. Its origins were specific to bonding and networking. Since its introduction to the U.S., golf has been the backbone for closing deals and cultivating productive working relationships.

Why meet with a potential client in a boardroom when you could meet on the golf course?

It’s a very sociable sport, as the slow pace provides you with time to chat in between shots. Plus, you have a built-in conversation starter – your love of golf!

Studies show that these kind of interactions can leave you in a better mood and feeling more connected to other people.

Think about this: There are people who you may have never have a chance to meet or interact with other than on the golf course. Pretty cool, eh?

I think we are all over the isolation that we had to endure during the pandemic. Rediscovering how amazing golf is was truly needed. It is a unifying sport that anyone can play.

Currently, with socials, emails and screen time in general, actual face-to-face interaction seems to be in short supply. One of the most important aspects of golf is that it connects us, and we should all try to take a step back to cherish that.

Emerald Hill Golf Course opened in 1923. The course was purchased and renovated by the Sterling Park District in 1994.

Emerald Hill features 18 holes, a driving range, three practice greens and a practice chipping area. The course is primarily bentgrass greens with Kentucky bluegrass tees, fairways and rough.

Call 815-622-6204 to schedule a lesson with Chip. Tee times can be made online at https://emeraldhillgolf.com.

• Janell Loos is the Sterling Park District’s marketing manager.