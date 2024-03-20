Polo Women’s Club promotes awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Polo Women’s Club brings public awareness by annually planting blue and silver pinwheel gardens at the Paul Grahling Park, Centennial Grade School, Applington Middle School and Polo Community High School each April. (Earleen Hinton)

POLO — Child Abuse Prevention Month has been observed each April since its first presidential proclamation in 1983, and millions of Americans have participated in public awareness that all children deserve to grow up in happy and healthy environments.

GFWC Illinois Polo Women’s Club partners with Prevent Child Abuse Illinois to spread the message that everyone can help promote great childhoods in their community. Pinwheels (blue and silver) are nationally recognized symbols of child abuse prevention and symbolize hope.

The Polo Women’s Club brings public awareness by annually planting blue and silver pinwheel gardens at the Paul Grahling Park, Centennial Grade School, Applington Middle School and the Polo Community High School each April. This year, pinwheels will be planted at noon Monday, April 1, with Mayor Doug Knapp reading a proclamation from the city of Polo recognizing April as Child Abuse Prevention Month.

As a reminder, club members say the pinwheel should compel people to report suspected abuse by calling 1-800-25-ABUSE. Resources to call for help include Prevent Child Abuse Illinois at 1-800-252-2873, HOPE of Ogle County Domestic Abuse Agency at 815-562-8890, or Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center at 815-284-1891.