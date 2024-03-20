Dixon, Rock Falls baseball win nonconference games: Tuesday’s SVM area roundup

Baseball

Dixon 14, Rockford Guilford 0 (5 inn.): At Rockford, the Dukes scored nine runs in the fourth inning and five in the fifth in a run-rule win over the Vikings on Tuesday.

Quade Richards went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and scored three runs for Dixon (4-0). Alex Harrison and Bryce Feit each added two hits and two RBIs for the Dukes.

Harrison threw a complete-game shutout, allowing three hits and striking out eight with no walks.

Rock Falls 2, Eastland 0: At Lanark, the Rockets led the Cougars 2-0 after two innings, then leaned on a shutout defensive performance the rest of the way to claim the win.

Carter Schueler pitched four innings for Rock Falls, allowing four hits and striking out 10 with three walks. Ethan Moeller pitched three more scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out one with two walks.

Cole Huber led Eastland with two hits. Trevor Janssen pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings for the Cougars, allowing five hits and striking out five with no walks.

Riverdale 3, Sterling 1 (10 inn.): At Sterling, the Golden Warriors lost a defensive slugfest against the Rams in extra innings.

Drew Nettleton drove in Tatum Allen for the lone Sterling run in the third inning.

Garrett Polson pitched four scoreless, hitless innings for the Golden Warriors, striking out eight with four walks. Nettleton went five innings on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits and striking out five with two walks.

Pecatonica 8, Amboy 6: At Pecatonica, the Clippers took a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but gave up six runs in the third to lose the NUIC crossover game.

Carson Barlow and Eddie Jones each went 2 for 3 to lead Amboy. Barlow had two RBIs.

Milledgeville 18, Orangeville/Aquin Catholic 6 (5 inn.): At Orangeville, the Missiles broke a 6-6 tie through four innings with a 12-run fifth inning and took a run-rule win over the Broncos.

Karter Livengood went 3 for 5 with four RBIs and scored three runs to lead Milledgeville. Connor Nye totaled three RBIs, and Evan Schenck and Bryson Wiersema drew three walks each for the Missiles.

Warren/Stockton 8, Forreston 7: At Warren, the Cardinals dropped a close NUIC crossover game against the Warhawks.

Alec Schoonhoven and Ayden Book led Forreston with two RBIs each. Schoonhoven paced the Cardinals with two hits.

Schoonhoven also pitched three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out four with two walks.

Galena 11, Polo 0: At Polo, the Marcos trailed 7-0 after three innings and never recovered against the Pirates.

Gus Mumford had the only hit for Polo.

Softball

Kewanee 9, Rock Falls 3: At Rock Falls, the Rockets fell behind 5-0 after three innings and couldn’t come back against the Boilermakers.

Jeslyn Krueger hit a solo home run, Kaltrina Lecaj hit a triple, and Olivia Osborne chipped in two hits for Rock Falls.

Oregon 10, Indian Creek 0: At Shabbona, Gracen Pitts hit a two-run home run in the first inning to help the Hawks past the Timberwolves.

Madi Shaffer had three hits, and Sarah Stevens added two hits for Oregon.

Emma Schlichtmann and Alexi Czochara combined for the shutout. Schlichtmann earned eight strikeouts in four innings, and Czochara struck out three in one inning.

Morrison 10, Lena-Winslow 0 (6 inn.): At Lena, Bella Duncan struck out 16 with one walk in a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Fillies past the Panthers.

Allie Anderson went 3 for 4, including a triple, and Jordan Eads went 2 for 3 for Morrison.

Fulton 9, Annawan-Wethersfield 1: At Fulton, the Steamers took a 4-0 lead after two innings and cruised past the Titans.

Kira Wilson went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Resse Germann went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, including a home run, to lead Fulton.

Jessa Read earned the complete-game win, allowing one earned run on three hits and striking out three with one walk.

Forreston 15, Warren/Stockton 11: At Forreston, the Cardinals took a 6-5 lead with a four-run third inning, then pulled away for good with a seven-run fifth inning.

Jenna Greenfield led Forreston’s 21-hit attack with four hits, while Ella Ingram, Ayla Kiper, Aubrey Sanders, Maddie Chesnek and McKenna Rummel added three hits apiece. Ingram had four RBIs, Bailey Sterling had three RBIs, and Chesnek chipped in two RBIs for the Cardinals.

Pecatonica 17, Amboy 5 (4 inn.): At Pecatonica, the Clippers dropped an NUIC crossover game against the Indians.

Kiera Karlson, Haleigh Stenzel and Tyrah Vaessen had two hits each for Amboy.

Orangeville/Aquin Catholic 6, Milledgeville 0: At Orangeville, the Missiles fell into a 5-0 deficit after one inning and couldn’t recover against the Broncos.

Kendra Kingsby took the loss in a complete game, allowing six runs (three earned) on three hits and striking out five with five walks.

Girls soccer

Oregon 11, South Beloit 0: At South Beloit, Deborah Schmid scored four goals and assisted three to lead the Hawks past the Sobos.

Kenna Wubbena, Mya Engelkes, Arianna Hammer, Addison Rufer, Aniyah Sarver and Emily Watters added one goal each for Oregon. Wubbena also had two assists.

Oregon is now 3-0 on the season.