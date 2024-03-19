Primary election 2024: What to expect in the Sauk Valley

DIXON — Voters throughout the Sauk Valley will head to the polls Tuesday for Illinois’ primary election, with polls open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. for voters to choose their parties’ nominees in federal, state and local races in a lead-up to the Nov. 5 General Election.

In Illinois Senate District 37 – which includes all of Whiteside and Lee counties, most of Bureau County and portions of DeKalb, Ogle, Rock Island and La Salle counties – Republicans will vote in a three-way race to choose a nominee aiming to fill the seat currently occupied by state Rep. Win Stoller.

Stoller, R-Germantown Hills, has represented the 37th District since 2020, but decided not to seek a third term.

Candidates running in the Republican primary for that seat are Li Arellano Jr. of Dixon, who in May completed eight years of service as Dixon’s mayor; Chris Bishop of Dixon, a former teacher and wrestling coach, who now is a grain marketing representative for AgPerspective, and is in his second term as a Dixon city councilman; and Tim Yager of Geneseo, who worked in the telecom industry and is now a farmer and a member of the Henry County Board.

In Ogle County, Republicans will decide whether Chad Horner or Christie Cox will be their nominee for the Ogle County coroner seat that will become vacant when current Coroner Lou Finch’s term ends this year.

Ogle County voters also will decide whether school districts will get funding from a new proposed 1% sales tax. The language on Ogle County’s ballots would allow schools to use the money for infrastructure-related expenses, school resource officers and mental health professionals.

The question on the ballot will read: “Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as a sales tax) be imposed in the County of Ogle, Illinois, at a rate of 1% to be used exclusively for school facility purposes, school resource officers and mental health professionals?”

The tax would go on everything in the municipal and county tax base, except for cars, trucks, ATVs, boats, RVs, mobile homes, unprepared food, drugs including over-the-counter and vitamins, farm equipment and parts, farm inputs, services and anything not currently taxed.

A “yes” vote means a 1% sales tax will go into effect July 1 across Ogle County. The revenue will be distributed on a per-pupil basis among school districts who have Ogle County children enrolled as students.

A “no” vote means the tax will not go into effect.