Mauch is Newman’s Student of the Month for February

STERLING — Newman Central Catholic High School has named Samuel Mauch as a February Student of the Month.

A senior, Mauch is the son of Darwin and Martha Mauch and has one brother, Spencer.

What class do you find really engaging and why?: Over the majority of high school, I have found my English class to be the most engaging. My English teacher, Donna Spencer, is not only the best teacher I have ever had, she is also my grandma. Having my grandmother as a teacher does not change anything about the fact that her English class is enlightening and enriching in ways I never expected. I know many others can attest to this fact. This is simply because she is a great teacher, and it would make no difference if she were related to me or not. I also must say that art classes taught by Gonzalo Reyes have always been extremely engaging for me. Those classes have always allowed me to explore my own creative desire and I have been encouraged full heartedly by Mr. Reyes. My love of art was first nurtured way back in middle school by Mr. Jim Duis.

What are your career and post-graduation plans? What school(s) or other instruction, travel or endeavors do you have planned?: After graduation, I intend to enjoy the summer before attending a four-year university to study acting and filmmaking. This summer, I will be assistant directing a stage adaptation of “The Giver” at Dixon Stage Left. Careerwise, I hope to be a filmmaker and artist. My aspirations are big and I know that. I will not turn my back on those dreams, either. I will not stop until I am an actor and writer/director.

What are your two favorite extracurricular, volunteer or community activities you participate in?: I am a volunteer actor at Dixon Stage Left and have been since 2019. I first acted in Stage Left’s production of “A Christmas Carol”, and again in 2021, and “Pride and Prejudice” in 2023. The art of acting is another interest of mine which extends to the beginning of my childhood. Movies and their actors fascinated me, and they still do. I am honored to play a part in the creative world of acting. I was inducted into the Knights of Columbus in November 2023. Both my father and brother are members and I have witnessed them partake in many different community activities through this organization. Once I joined, I found myself quickly indoctrinated into the group with a Christmas charity work. We took dinners and gifts to families in need. I had no idea it would come to be so fulfilling. I saw the most powerful, radiant smiles on those families’ faces.

Please share a moment, group event or activity at school that was meaningful or memorable.: One day, my friend and I decided to run a different course for cross country practice. We decided to run amongst the neighborhoods and explore different streets. It was around early October and many houses had been adorned with ghouls and goblins. However, one house stood out from the rest. A small house with countless blow-up pumpkins and ghosts caught our eye for really no reason in particular. It was quaint though exuberant. We called it “Spook House.” This moment, simple yet special, set into motion many visits to this house. Only until the next year, when it simply disappeared. We found another house, with probably twice the amount of decorations and called it, “Spook House 2.0.” Many team members came to visit the house over our many years of cross country. It was a staple of autumn runs and a staple of high school memories.

What is your hope for the future?: My main hope consists of appreciating what Newman has given me and using that to pursue my dreams. I can’t look back and miss the old days because I must forge ahead. However, I never intend on forgetting all that my childhood, friends, family, education and God has given me. Gratitude is a powerful thing.